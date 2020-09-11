CLINTON — Clinton’s Wild Rose Casino is open with certain protocols in place, but is still feeling the effects of the pandemic and the over two-month closure of the casino from March to May.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year ordered casinos in Iowa to be closed from March 17 to May 31 due to COVID-19. The casino had brought in about $1.2 million in revenue in March prior to the mid-month closure and had brought in more than $2.6 million in February and more than $2 million in January.
Revenue for the casino in June was over $3.3 million. Wild Rose Casino General Manager Steve Nauman believes the June numbers are the best the casino has had in 10 years, he said at a July Clinton County Development Association meeting. He said in July that the June numbers were aided in part by Illinois casinos not being open in June.
The Clinton County Development Association in March voted to reduce the spring grant pool by $50,000, from $410,000 to $360,000. The board decided in May to proceed with the spring grant cycle but cancel the fall grant cycle.
Nauman said Clinton’s Wild Rose Casino has implemented protocols in response to the pandemic since reopening its doors. Neuman believes they have followed industry guidelines, and are social distancing. They are also requiring all employees to wear masks, while also putting a large focus on cleaning. The crew is constantly out cleaning, Nauman said. He added the casino made an investment in a new fogger cleaning machines.
“It’s kind of cool,“ Nauman said. “We use the fogger to go through the hotel rooms and it kills any bacteria and viruses. And cleans all chairs at the end of the night. Everything we can.”
The casino has all machines on but only enough chairs to use half of the machines, Nauman said. He noted patrons can choose which machine they want to use. He noted people who live together can play on machines next to each other but two strangers are not to use machines next to each other. He added the restaurant is still up and running. They have booths separated and have taken out tables to spread things out, Nauman said.
Nauman said sports betting traffic has been slow since the casino reopened and sports resumed. He noted the impact of no Big 10 fall season. He added the NFL season is starting this week, but there is not the normal buzz to the start of a season.
