The property transfers listing includes, in order, address, price, buyer, seller, and date recorded.
CALAMUS
• 197 2nd St., 199 2nd St., 209 Main St., 250,000, Choice Rentals, Julie Steffens-Kalfas, April 14
CAMANCHE
• 4410 200th St., $390,000, Patrick and Sarah Skimhorn, David and Margaret Bengston, April 14
• 515 7th St., $217,500, Corey Doyle, Patrick and Sarah Skimhorn, April 14
• 1920 11th St., $335,000, Brandon Bormann, Stephen and Tia Nauman, April 3
• 2104 3rd St., $165,000, Dennis Kelly, Midwest HomeBuyers, March 16
• 1616 7th St., $104,000, Derek Welvcart, Phillip Ohsan, March 22
CHARLOTTE
• 1781 330th Ave., $750,000, JPC Star, LLC, Joel and Margaret Carstensen, March 31
• 1021 308th Ave., $210,000, Old Browns Farm, Addam and Lori Fier, March 27
CLINTON
• 2020 Lincolnway, $265,000, RK Development, Gary Foster, April 17
• 310 S. 5th St., $38,000, Jose Salazar, DeWees-McCoy Properties, April 14
• 1579 Main Ave., $275,000, River Valley Mgt., RK Development, April 14
• 35.822 acres Clinton, $143,288, Grant Rosenboom, Karl and Kirsten Treiber, April 13
• 517 Highview Dr., $160,000, Sckilar Davis and Michael Wood, Donald Nicolaysen estate, April 12
• 440 4th Ave. N., $29,000, Virgilio Marcos-Teles, Raymond Mitchell estate, April 6
• 1125 Briarcliff Lane, $128,000, Payton Claussen, Douglas Akers and Barry Kramer, April 5
• 1112 4th Ave. N., $138,000, James and Cheryl Brady, Devin Letcher, March 31
• 236 29th Ave. N., $36,900, Vicki Leonard, Mary Holle estate, April 6
• 206 33rd Ave. N., $56,000, Linda and Philip Dowson, Garold and Catherine Caven, April 10
• 1209 Roosevelt, $150,000, Joshua Sandholt, Kerry and Nadia Kahler, April 7
• 2320 Dunham St., $79,000, Brady Brunson, Ronald Cook, April 6
• 2212 N. 6th St., $71,000, Gage Engelkens, Travis and Stephanie Hoy, April 6
• 848 11th Ave. S., $35,000, Terry Lee, Linda and Michael Portz, March 27
• 500 5th Ave. N., $85,500, Mark Williams II, SeeVentures, April 3
• 564 Worth Ct., $317,000, Christopher and Shannon Miers, Scott and Tracy Smith, March 31
• 1040 9th Ave. S., $42,500, B&T Rental Properties, PKS Properties, March 31
• 113 6th Ave. S., $493,822, City of Clinton, DaBo, LLC, March 29
• 1707 N. 4th St., $170,000, Rebecca Baillie, Sandra Simons, March 31
• 212 N. 3rd St., $25,000, Thomas Ehlers, Mark and Tonya Kracht, March 30
• 3621 N. 3rd St., $215,000, Treyger Judge, Eric and Karen Peitz, Nov. 19
• 431 6th Ave. S., $280,000, H&R Real Estate, John Rausenberger Apartments, March 31
• 827 10th Ave. S., $10,000, Jason and Melissa DeVries, 1st Gateway Credit Union, April 3
• bareland Clinton County, $816,000, Adam Ploog, BreezyPoint Farms, March 31
• 270 21st Ave. N., $60,000, Sean Soper, James and Juanita Crawford, April 3
• no address listed, $1,121,250, Imagine the Possibilities, Obent, LLC, March 10
• 2234 Pershing Blvd., $72,800, Reginald Hall, Keith and Karen Martin, March 28
• 2212 N. 3rd St., $31,750, Thomas Property Mgt., Aubrey Gluesing, March 30
• bareland Clinton County, $654,870, Cory and Rebecca Strait, Raymond and Rebecca Wanzek, March 22
• 446 4th Ave. S., $60,200, Zenniko Moore, no seller listed, March 24
• 629 7th Ave. S., $115,000, Zachary Turpin, Thomas Hodina, March 29
• 551 9th Ave. S., $65,000, Katelyn Ugarph, Thomas Ugarph, March 29
• 2475 S. 14th St., $9,000, Alexis Mora-Velez, Larry and Ladora Eberle, March 23
• 901 S. 18th St., $100,000, 901 S. 18th St. LLC, John Melvin III, March 10
• 1307 N. 4th St., $145,000, Alex Wright, Jeffrey and Lisa Witt, March 24
• 810 5th Ave. S., $147,000, Timothy and Linda Nichols, Kenneth and Kandra Walling, March 22
• 755 4th Ave. S., $41,000, Keystone Inc., James Pilgrim estate, March 22
• 540 8th Ave. S., $10,000, Marianda Martin, 1st Gateway Credit Union, March 21
• 1300 13th Ave. N., $120,000, Donald Droste, Leonard Paysen, Jan. 6
• 902 6th Ave. S., $68,000, Kevin Nolting, Curtis Hudson trust, March 10
• 806 7th Ave. S., $64,000, Keystone Inc., Linda Redell Conservatorship, March 22
• 941 15th Ave. S., $57,000, Colette Sutton, Colleen Henning, March 14
• 623 9th Ave. S., $39,000, VP Holdings, Lilly Real Estate, March 16
• 108 S. 7th St., $52,000, Keystone Inc., Raymond Mitchell estate, March 15
• 2104 Pershing Blvd., $15,000, Stefanie Burmahl and Mason Holstein, 1st Gateway Credit Union, March 17
• 300 N. 4th St., $78,500, James Laursen, JSKK Investments, March 17
• 199 S. 3rd St., $20,000, Tina Kruse, Kinzley Rockette, March 13
• 434 8th Ave., $30,500, Andy Schock Inc., Kristine Garcia and Benjamin Pirtle, March 17
• 735 Highview Dr., $80,000, Seeventures LLC, Jason Horst estate, March 16
• 1308 S. 9th St., $55,000, Nathin Malcolm, Garrett and Marlee Nimmick
• 2114 Pershing Blvd., $49,000, Richard Webb, Terry Norem estate, March 15
• 2914 Pershing Blvd., $85,000, Krystal Murphy, Julie and Chad Jensen, March 8
• 1120 6th Ave. N., $219,000, Jacob Peters, Brent and Karen Sanders, March 10
DEWITT
• 3670 Highway 30, $215,000, Michael and Penny Ohrt, Ricky and Amy Bray, April 21
• 315 2nd St., $189,000, Michelle Hawley, Aaron and Amy Meyers, April 14
• 2865 270th St., $170,000, Connor Investments, Nicholas and Amberly Stelpflug, March 31
• 222 13th Ave., $275,000, Adam and Alicia Henningsen, Conrad Theisen and Stacy Conrad, April 14
• 715 5th St., $170,000, Jaccob and Dawn O’Connor, Brian and Erin McKenrick, April 10
• 3210 245th St., $60,000, AT Enterprises, Robert Vosatka estate, April 6
• 309 5th St., $195,000, Derek and Kristen Hendrickson, Wesley and Linda Demmon, April 6
• 710 15th St., $162,000, Serhii and Iryna Hyzhko, Eric Spickerman, April 5
• 1019 9th St., $334,900, Luke and Lauren Figie, LeEllen Meyer trust, April 3
• 1424 7th Ave., $65,000, Connor Investments, Adam Holst, March 31
• 1211 Circle Drive, $168,000, Parker Hall, Richard and Michelle Hanson, March 24
• 409 13th St., $153,000, Nice Properties, Edstrom Properties, March 28
• 2670 265th St., $399,000, Aaron and Amy Meyers, Bonnie and Willis Cline, Jr., March 24
• Bare land on 240th St., $1,200,000, Tait Wilson Revocable Trust, Wendling Quarries, March 29
• Bare land 240th St., $5,315,180. Brent Wilson, Sonja Wilson, Tait Wilson, Wendling Quarries, March 29
• 1301 6th Ave., $255,000, Jeffrey Dunlavey, no seller listed, March 21
• 1601 18th Ave., $325,000, William and Darlene Lange, no seller listed, March 17
• 724 7th St., $115,000, Robert and Sandra Kent, Rodney Paysen, March 10
GRAND MOUND
• 411 Clinton St., 149,500, Tierney Twigg, Tyler and Clare Tiefenthaler, April 11
• 507 & 509 Smith St., $107,500, Sky Properties, H&M Real Estate, March 22
LONG GROVE
• 31007 145th Ave., $15,000, Cody Padavich, Linda Padavich, April 6
LOST NATION
• 100 Long Ave., $23,000, Christopher Postell, Moonlit Beaches Investments, Jan. 27
WELTON
• 402 Main St., $220,000, Jacob Kobusch, Nicholas and Cynthia Jacobsen, March 24
WHEATLAND
• 110 N. Main St., $80,000, Erin Hendrickson, James Leech estate, April 5
