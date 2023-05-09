The property transfers listing includes, in order, address, price, buyer, seller, and date recorded.
Delmar
1585 230th Ave. $457,500, Mitchell Kagemann and Matthew Kagemann, Dona Living Trust, Feb. 28
Low Moor
312 4th Ave., $100,000, Ricky Owens, LaDonna Rogers estate, Dec. 28
310 3rd St., $68,000, Susan Alvis, Larry Maring estate, March 3
206 N. Bennett St., $115,000, Alexis Ertz, David and Kendra Ertz, Feb. 24
2626 380th Ave., $100,000, Wayne and Mary Boney Family Trust, Carissa Schroeder, Heath Schroeder, Jason Schroeder and Tracie Bernauer
Lost Nation
303 Pheasant St., $30,000, Amanda Feeler, Eastern Iowa Regional Housing
Wheatland
Bare land off 180th St., $30,000, Curtis Dosland, William and Glenda Lee, Feb. 2
Calamus
2839 200th Ave., $307,625, Austin Bumann, Richard and Terri Bumann, Feb. 16
158th Ave., $22,750, Jeric Armstrong, Jed Ganzer, Feb. 10
158th Ave., $94,500, Jay Ganzer, Jed Ganzer, Feb. 10
Camanche
322 Crossroads Ave., $361,500, Conrad and Stacy Theisen, Cross Roads Land Development, March 9
312 S. Washington Blvd., $106,000, AKA, LLC., Mark and Brenda Waldorf, Feb. 27
407 11th Pl., $144,000, Joseph Lopez, Michael and Trish Anderson, March 1
1102 49th Ave., $275,000, Steven Foster, Clinton and Danielle Guidebeck, Feb. 10
1407 Edens Ave., $299,908, Robert and Gloria Stamp, RJ Edens Rental Properties, Feb. 3
2120 14th St., $300,000, Jeffrey and Carrie Graves, Robert and Gloria Stamp, Feb.3
DeWitt
800 6th Ave., $140,000, JL Holdings, Pulsar LC, March 10
2994 182nd Ave., $195,000, Jennifer Gehrls, Lynne Sheckles Trust, March 10
306 2nd Ave., $211,000, Chad Lagrone, Lincoln Carstens, March 3
2995 265th St., $300,000, Lincoln and Jewelle Carestens, Anita Stockman, March 3
No address listed, $14,500,000, Wendling Quarries, no seller listed, Feb. 12
2303 15th St. Ct., $471,500, Stephen and Robynn DeWitt, Marcia and William Fosdick, Jr., Nov. 3
2847 262nd St., $420,000, Kevin and Kathleen Bierman, Kevin and Tarah Lee, Feb. 17
514 11th St., $150,000, Billie Jo Vanderbilt and Tracy Foster, Tait Stevens, Feb. 21
319 4th St., $186,319, Jody Smith, Karson Smith and Molly McGuire, Feb. 16
309 2nd St., $123,000, Austin McFate, Ronald Smeltzer, Feb. 9
1323 5th Ave., $27,000, Edstrom Properties, Gary Clark, Feb. 10
809 14th Ave., $245,000, Scott and Shelley Robertson, Edstrom Properties, Feb. 10
Clinton
1222 N. 3rd St., $149,000, Armin and Cynthia Quedzuweit, Anne Pollok, March 6
2148 16th St. NW., $225,000, Brianna Varner and Gilbert Leyvas, Kevin and Gina Varner, March 10
1212 S. 10th St., $110,000, Mustard Seed Productions, Patricia Outzen estate, March 9
2412 N. 2nd St., $86,900, Douglas Johnson, Kari and Anthony Eberhart, March 10
Bare land, $580,000, no buyer listed, Keith Kube and Leah Hanson, March 9
1431 Pershing Blvd,. $99,000, Connor and Lauren Shaw, Federal National Mortgage Assoc., Feb. 23
510 & 512 4th Ave. S., $65,000, Alexandra McCracken, Daniel Lock, March 7
334 3rd Ave. N., $31,000, VP Holdings, Lilly Real Estate, March 9
540 & 542 Breezy Point Dr., $165,000, no buyer listed, Brandi Cassaday, March 9
Bare land, $1,304,000, Watters Family LLC, no seller listed, March 3
201 5th Ave. S. & 508-510 S. 2nd St., $195,000, BHR Development, Loriana Fiorenzi and Raymond Anderson, March 2
419 4th Ave. S., $58,000, Eric Strackbein, Arlene Irion, March 6
2620 Pershing Blvd., $139,995, Judy Jewell, Anthony LaShelle, March 7
723 1st Ave., $65,000, Latisha Hart, Bernhard and Melissa Kock, March 8
1219 Whittier Ct., $194,500, Nathan Vanderbleek and Casey Kotowski, James and Adrian Eggers, Feb. 28
2410 Dunham St., $56,500, Christopher Parker and Ashley Barthel, 241DUN732 Trust, Feb. 27
335 6th Ave. N., $34,000, JoAnn Accola, Holly Ward, Feb. 22
218 7th Ave. N., $6,000, no buyer listed, James Petersen estate, Jan. 13
1347 Harrison Dr., $105,000, Gregory Jasper, Rebeccca MacLearn estate, Feb. 28
291 9th Ave. N., $65,000, Gary and Heather Crete, Edis Fazliu, March 6
Bare land, $1,654,350, Iowa Land & Building Co., James and Cheryl Paasch, March 1
617 33rd Ave. N., $319,500, Cole and Erica Rodriquez, Terry and Erika St. Ores, March 3
823 16th Ave. S., $80,000, Yelloh Family LLC, Chance and Chloe Kilburg, Feb. 28
837 5th Ave. N., $10,000, John Gool, Daniel Brice, March 2
271 20th Ave. N., $63,000, Keystone, Inc., Ralph Neiderhiser Trust, March 2
Bare land, $1,104,132, Norlin Mommsen, no seller listed, Feb. 24
Bare land, $493,120, Keenan Riedesel, Cambell Family Trust, Feb. 28
1109 S. 23rd St., $107,000, Jay Kadner, Joyce Stoddard
1606 Pershing Blvd., $90,000, William and Michelle Borota, Darrell Kunde estate, Feb. 28
343 4th Ave. S., $170,000, Aegis Credit Union, Gateway Travel and Cruise, Feb. 28
3210 N. 4th St., $60,000, Gabriel Rodriquez, Cole and Erica Rodriquez, Feb. 24
559 9th Ave. S., $35,000, Marlene and Ronald Mitchell, Michael Mull, Feb. 28
713 S. 12th St., $106,000, no buyer listed, Nathan Vanderbleek, Feb. 27
1415 Backnan Lane, $214,900, Chance and Chloe Kilburg, Stephen and Audra Baker, Feb. 28
3026 Cleveland St., $98,000, Anthony Adney, WBI Real Estate, Feb. 13
811 Melrose Ct., $35,000, B&T Rental Properties, Ruth Sundquist estate, Feb. 22
100 N. 4th St., $27,500, Maria Lamas, First & Main Holdings, Feb. 27
309 19th Pl., $66,025, Austin Bauer, JD and Vera Russell, Feb. 17
Bare land, $129,500, Christopher Bumann, Richard and Terri Bumann, Feb. 16
708 7th Ave. N. Ct., $224,900, John Melvin III, Mithcel Masching, Feb. 23
1220 S. 8th St., $86,500, David Levy, Nicole Walwer, Feb. 13
731 4th Ave. S., $48,525, Corey Council, Judy Mitchell, Feb. 17
400-420 N. Bluff Blvd., $1,075,000, South Carolina Dialogue Foundation, Confucius Int’l Education Group, Feb. 24
733 10th Ave. S., $8,900, Janet Raines or David Larson, Oak Tree Properties, Feb. 24
516 18th Ave. N., $165,000, Tait Stevens, Zane Pennock, Feb. 17
840 14th Ave. S., $97,900, Johnathan and Ashley Kam, Gabrielle and Nicholas Scott, Feb.17
139 5th Ave. S., $89,000, Mateos Enterprises, Karl Andranigian, Feb. 17
3067 Valley View Ct., $385,000, James Wright, Ryan and Jennifer Detterman, Feb. 21
1134 6th Ave. N., $197,000, Jennifer Detterman, Gilbert Leyvas and Brianna Varner, Feb.21
1507 Pershing Blvd., $61,200, Landon Hall, Ascentra Credit Union, Jan. 25
632 6th Ave. N., $65,000, Russell Bentley, David Olsen, Jan. 19
517 3rd Ave. S., $16,000, Dreamland Investments, First & Main Holdings, Feb.10
607 3rd Ave. S., $24,000, Marsha Thrall, Catherine Winkler, Feb. 16
2814 Cleveland St., $175,500, Adam and Kayla Krick, Brandon Wagner, Feb.10
616 N. 5th St., $60,000, Stephen Crow, Kenneth and Julie Crow, Feb. 10
212 19th Ave. N., $60,000, Eagleeye Properties, Cheryl Shaw, Feb.10
515 N. 13th St., $15,038, Shawn Bouchard, Richard Bouchard, Feb. 8
128 3rd Ave. S., $20,000, VF Properties, Voss Real Estate,
1927 Circle Dr. N., $140,000, Andrew and Kristen Kida, Eric and Shelby Goodhart
