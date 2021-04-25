CLINTON — A developer presented plans in February for a new apartment complex and retail space inside the former Lafayette Hotel. Bush Construction of Davenport said it planned to take on the extra cost of putting the 1906 building on the National Register of Historic Places to preserve the history of the 125-year-old structure.
In the early years of the 20th century, Clinton felt it needed a new hotel because the Iowa Central House, the city's first major building on S. 1st St. between Fourth and Fifth Avenues South, was long gone and the Revere House at Fourth Avenue South and Second Street was "getting a bit frayed," wrote Clinton Herald Editor Everett A. Streit in a column dated Nov. 3, 1992.
Clinton hotel at Seventh Avenue South and Second Street, originally known as the Kehoe Hotel, was also getting old.
Some of the nation's top singers, actors and musicians were appearing at Clinton Theatre, providing a market for a more luxurious hotel.
The Cromwell Company organized for the sole purpose of giving the city a new hotel, Streit wrote. Banker and financier C. C. Coan was president of the new company, which was subscribed with $200,000 of capitol.
Before the new Cromwell hotel could be built at Second Street and Sixth Avenue, several buildings had to be taken down. "The buildings were among the first erected in this city, and each has its history, notably the little structure with its tall peaked roof at the rear of the Pipping place, which served as an 'underground railway station' during the civil war," The Clinton Herald reported May 25, 1904.
The new hotel, which was expected to be ready by April or May 1906 — though it didn't open until June and was not completely finished even then —was as fireproof as was possible to make a building "in this age of stone and steel," said The Herald Dec. 16, 1905. The five-story hotel would be built with steel and with white brick manufactured in Clinton.
Lafayette Lamb owned the Iowa Granite Brick located in a former sawmill building in south Clinton, according to Robert Betsinger, of Clinton. Iowa Granite Brick was used throughout the city, including at the YMCA and the YWCA.
In the Lafayette, the brick was laid with red mortar for accent, Betsinger said.
Each of the 110 sleeping rooms of the new hotel would have a telephone "with long distance equipment" so guests could call without leaving their rooms, The Herald said. The hotel would have its own exchange and operators to make that possible.
The rooms would have hot and cold water and be heated by steam, The Herald reported.
The hotel was to have a stained glass ceiling over the lobby and a large fireplace at the dining room's east end. The lobby and dining room would be separated by plate glass partitions. "Great roof lights" would make the dining room brilliant during the day and "a clever arrangement" of electric lights were reflected from large mirrors in the upper stories of the northeast corner of the lower floor.
A platform provided space for live orchestral music during the dinner hour.
The dining room would be finished in dark Mission oak, The Herald said. The lobby and dinning room would be floored with art marble and have mahogany finish. The only wood would be in the doors and door and window casements.
The hotel would have a lounge in the northwest corner and a bar in the southwest corner, next to a barber shop. Office space could be rented on the first floor.
The parlors on the second floor would be separated by arches with folding doors to allow for private single rooms or one large parlor extending the entire length of the building. The building would have two elevators and a large kitchen with servants' apartments nearby.
As of the end of 1905, the hotel had not been leased or named. A March 1905 Clinton Herald article said contractors were ready to begin construction of the Cromwell hotel.
Another building, the Randall House, on the north side of the intersection, was to be demolished because the city believed it was a "menace to the safety of the people on account of its infirm condition," The Herald said.
The following day The Herald reported that refrigerators had been installed in the kitchen and carpet layers were at work on the upper floor of what it now called Lafayette Inn. Manager H. B. Ferry and his wife were occupying apartments on the third floor of the new hotel "from which they will direct the work of installing furniture and preparing the hotel for its opening a few weeks hence."
Ferry told the Herald reporter that the woodwork would be ready for decorators May 24, and the Lafayette would open in early June, in time for the firemen's tournament.
Furnishings were colonial stye with brass beds from Adams & Westlake throughout. Mahogany bedroom furniture came from Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Chintz and cretonne curtains in lively colors hung from brass rods over Brussels carpets. Rooms were painted grey, cream and rose while the halls were light and dark green. The doors were Colonial mahogany wth brass knobs, and the wainscoting was of white enamel.
The reading and writing room were furnished in Flemish oak and chairs were upholstered in olive and gold Spanish leather. The cafe furniture was mission oak decorated in peacock blue and green.The reception rooms had mahogany furniture and Persian rugs.
The kitchen was equipped by the Wrought Iron Range company of St. Louis.
In June, The Herald reported that the lower floor was heated or cooled by a device installed in the basement by the American Blower company of Detroit. The huge blower drew fresh air from the outside into a chamber filled with radiators and forced the warmed air through ducts to the dining room and lobby where it flowed through ornamental gratings.
During the summer, the air was drawn over bed of ice and cooled before being sent through the ducts.
The building held no retail stores, but space was leased for railroad ticket offices and telegraph offices.
Every guest room had hot and cold running water and porcelain bowls in recesses in the rooms. The wash bowls were put into bed rooms so that every room had water, even if the rooms were rented without baths.
A headline on page three of the June 18, 1906 issue of The Herald announced, "Lafayette Inn Opened Today. First Meal Was Served This Morning In The Dining Room Of The New Clinton Hotel."
Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Coan were the first names on the hotel register.
In 1934, the hotel was leased by Cromwell to the Lafayette Hotel Company, Streit wrote in 1992. It was owned by Maude Horton, the Eppley Hotel chain and the Sheraton-Mid-Continent Hotel Co. in succession.
According to a newspaper article from the 1950s announcing the hotel's purchase by Eppley Hotels Co, of Omaha, the building was remodeled in the 1920s by E.M. Kehoe, owner of the Columbia Hotel and was sold to Bockel and Brandenburg in 1938. The latter sold it to Eppley.
Mark Morris of the Martin Morris Clothing Co. bought the Lafayette in 1962 and formed the Morris Hotels Co. which included the Clinton Hotel, according to Streit.
In 1966, the Milner hotel chain bought the Lafayette and operated it until 1970 when the building was purchased by Bossen and Totten. The building was converted into an apartment complex which, in 1992, was owned by Lee G. Bossen.
A 1999, Gateway State Bank, owners of the ground floor, restored the Oak Room of the old building.
The 2,000-square-foot ballroom at the east end was once alive with meetings, wedding receptions, dances and parties. Several residents asked the bank about the ballroom, prompting the bank to restore the room for community use rather than allowing it to sit empty.
Robert Soesbe told the Herald that his high school proms were held there in 1943 and 1944. "That was a pretty beautiful place."
The upper floors of the Lafayette have been owned by James and Sally Trimble under the names Tri-State investments and Four Tri-State Investments Cooperative since 1994. The Trimbles took title of the ground floor in 2004 after the previous owners, Troy and Tamara Yard, filed for bankruptcy.
James Trimble, Jeff Young and Gordon Young established the trade name Lafayette Apartments and Suites in 1994.
