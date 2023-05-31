DEWITT — The expansion of a solar farm project planned northwest of Grand Mound hit a bump Thursday night when the Clinton County Planning and Zoning Commission tabled the application, saying it wants to discuss it further with the county attorney.
About 50 people attended the public hearing at the county’s DeWitt satellite office to hear more details and voice their opinions on the Hawkeye Solar II project proposed by Chicago-based Ranger Power to add acres and megawatts to an existing solar project.
On the pro side, speakers focused on such issues as landowner property rights, additional tax income to the county, and the benefits of letting the land rest for several decades before farming it again. On the con side, among the issues addressed were taking prime agriculture ground out of use, concerns about property values for owners near but not participating in the project, and questions about the disposal of equipment when the project is decommissioned in 40 years.
Ranger Power is seeking to add to the north and south of the original Hawkeye Solar project. While the planning and zoning commission voted against that application in February 2022, county supervisors approved it later that spring, and the Iowa Utilities Board approved it last fall.
The new proposal is “an incremental addition to what’s already been approved,” said Sam O’Keefe, Ranger Power’s local project manager who has been working in the area since 2018 to develop the utility scale solar project.
“There were some properties that we couldn’t connect and other land opportunities that came after that approval from landowners that allowed us to put together this viable addition to the project,” he said.
Hawkeye Solar II would add another 120 megawatts from solar panels that would be installed on about 665 acres of a 1,300-acre footprint, O’Keefe said. Also new would be a six-acre battery storage facility that would produce 75 megawatts and provide additional energy to the grid during peak evening usage hours.
The first Hawkeye Solar project will generate 200 megawatts of solar energy, while the adjacent Hatchling Solar project will generate 50 megawatts.
Among the people speaking in favor was farmer Curtis Dosland. His family is leasing land for the original project and owns land that would be in the expansion.
“It’s a change, but we also believe by being active in this and keeping a say, that we can make this as nice as we want it to be,” he said.
“My big issue is landowner rights. It’s a slippery slope to go down when we start telling our neighbors what we can and cannot do. I don’t wish to tell my neighbors what they can and cannot do with their property and I would ask that they do the same for me,” he said.
He said he believes decisions should be made based on county rules on the book and not emotional opinion.
Grand Mound resident Darrin Doerscher said he was not necessarily for or against the proposal but recommended a methodical approach and seeing how the first phase goes before approving the next phase.
Among those speaking against the project was local resident Bryce Knapper.
“I agree with property rights. I don’t want anybody telling me what to do on my property and what not to do on my property. Although I won’t do anything that is detrimental to my neighbor’s property either. They should be able to enjoy their property as I enjoy mine. I don’t believe if you’ve got more property, you’ve got more rights,” he said.
Bryan Robinson, who built a house 10 years ago near where the project would be built, expressed concerns about several things, including how severe weather would impact a solar installation.
O’Keefe said the installation is built according to specifications for weather and climate in a particular area, noting that the company would not benefit from the installation being damaged.
While the commission will make a yes or no recommendation on the plan, the county’s Board of Supervisors have the final decision on the request.
Before the four commission members voted to table the issue, Thomas Barnes, county zoning director, reported that the application met all the county’s requirements.
The new project would provide all the same benefits to more landowners, O’Keefe said. He said some of the company’s other solar installations use grazing sheep as an alternative to mowing and also house beehives to produce honey.
He expects construction to begin late next year or early in 2025 and for the projects to be operational by the end of 2026.
The planning and zoning commission must make a recommendation before the supervisors schedule a public hearing or vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.