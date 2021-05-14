CLINTON — A hearing is scheduled next week for motions in limine filed by prosecutors and defense counsel in connection with a robbery case.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and defense attorney Micah Johnson both filed motions in limine Thursday in the case of Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 39. Tutson, accused of robbing a Circle K clerk at gunpoint on Feb. 2, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; and one count of possession or control or a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon as an habitual offender, a Class D felony.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin May 24.
The State’s motion in limine requests the court direct the defense to not refer at any stage of the trial to the penalty or punishment for both charges or any lesser included offenses for first-degree robbery; any improper impeachment evidence of conviction of a crime under the Iowa Rules of Evidence; any statements made by Tutson that are offered by Tutson, noting these statements would be hearsay; asking a witness to comment on the credibility of another witness; any improper opinion or reputation testimony; or any evidence concerning the victim or any of the State’s witnesses alleged prior drug history except for the relevant time period of Feb. 2 to Feb. 3.
The defense’s motion in limine notes Tutson seeks to prevent the State from introducing evidence at trial that is inadmissible and prejudicial, including any reference to or use of evidence that exceeds the scope of minutes of testimony, any reference to a habit Tutson may have for alcohol use or abuse or drug use or abuse, evidence of Tutson’ character unless and until Tutson first introduces the evidence and any reference to two witnesses or Circle K as being a victim. The motion also wants to prevent the State from introducing evidence or referring to any exercise of Tutson’s constitutional or statutory rights and from engaging in improper argument, the motion says.
The defense’s motion requests the trial divided into two trials, a first trial for the jury to determine if Tutson is guilty or not guilty of the primary charges and a second trial to determine if Tutson is guilty as an habitual offender. The motion requests the Court prohibit the State from introducing Tutson’s criminal record in either jury selection or in its case in chief.
The motion notes Tutson has a criminal record that includes convictions for both felonies and misdemeanors. In order to enhance Tutson’s sentence pursuant to the habitual offender statute, the State would have to introduce evidence of Tutson’s criminal history, the motion in limine states. It would be a violation of the rules of evidence for the State to refer to Tutson’s previous convictions either in jury selection or its case in chief unless Tutson testifies and the conviction meets the requirements of Iowa Rules of Evidence, the motion says.
A hearing on the motions is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.