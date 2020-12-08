CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings have a lot on their plate.
The club is anticipating being cut from Major League Baseball’s list of affiliated teams, while also negotiating a contract dispute with the city of Clinton.
The good news? There’s at least two MLB partner leagues that are prepared to welcome the LumberKings with open arms should they be cut from the affiliated list.
Bill Lee, commissioner of the Frontier League, and Dennis Bastien, commissioner of the Prospect League, are both good friends with LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow and have both been in communication with him about the LumberKings’ options pending the MLB’s decision.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Lee has been friends with Tornow for 30 years.
“I would look forward to having Clinton in the Frontier League, especially with an operator like Ted Tornow,” Lee said.
The Frontier League is the oldest and largest independent league in the country, though it is trying to move away from the ‘independent league’ label and identify more as a ‘partner league’ to the MLB.
The Frontier League has had over 1,000 players signed out to the MLB since its inception in 1993. Lee is the first and only commissioner of the league, holding the position since 1994.
The league consists of 15 teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River. The league has five cities that were once affiliated teams — three of which are in Canada, one in Sussex County, New Jersey and another in Evansville, Indiana.
“We pay our own players, we scout our own players — it’s like having your own mini Major League ball club,” Lee said. “We play to win, and your fans really enjoy that part of it. It’s not just there for development.
“We still sell players to Major League Baseball and we have players move on and go up, just like the folks in Clinton have been used to.”
The major differences of going from a Minor League team to a Frontier League team would be on the operational side. All responsibilities that were on the LumberKings’ Major League counterpart would now fall solely on the LumberKings.
“You control everything then,” Lee said. “You control who your players are, you can hire your own managers. But, that also means that you’re going to incur salaries.”
The new responsibility would mean a heavier financial burden on the LumberKings if they were to join the Frontier League. Since the player-base is made up of paid professionals, Lee said the age range is more 21-to-26-year olds as opposed to college-aged players.
“Our guys are pros,” Lee said. “You’re going to see professional baseball.”
There are no major differences in the way the game’s played. The Frontier League plays a 96-game schedule made up of half home games and half away. The season starts in mid-May, as opposed to the minors’ early-April start.
“If the city wants to maintain professional baseball, then this is a great way to maintain professional baseball,” Lee said.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
Bastien has been talking with Tornow frequently for the past few months as developments have continued to arise in the LumberKings’ situation.
“We would love to have Clinton in the Prospect League,” Bastien said. “They fit for us very well geographically, they’re aligned with our current footprint and they would be welcomed with open arms. We have had numerous discussions with Ted and their folks. I have visited there and had intense conversations. Ted is an old friend and that would be a perfect fit. Fans in the community there would see no less quality of baseball and you would not have those early April, 34-degree drizzle night games.”
Bastien is aware of the LumberKings’ current contract dispute with the city. The city has advised the LumberKings legal counsel that if the team is unable to sign an agreement with a Major League team for the upcoming season, it reserves the right to terminate the lease agreement at Riverview Stadium.
Bastien said this would be a devastating blow for the city.
“I’ve been made aware that the city of Clinton may consider not to renew the lease with the LumberKings if they cannot provide an MLB affiliation,” he said. “Wow. That really would not be fair to the LumberKings after the many years of hard work and community involvement they have accomplished. They are a fabric of the area — not the Marlins, not the Rangers – the LumberKings. It would be very shortsighted on the part of the city to let them go, to eliminate the LumberKings and just let the baseball that fans know be gone.
“The ball clubs in our Prospect League are all integral parts of their respective communities. They provide a wonderful quality of life factor and have a tremendous economic impact in each city. Our teams are operated and promoted like Minor League teams. They all are the thing to do in the summer. So we would love to have the LumberKings in the Prospect League and we have had many discussions about that.”
The Prospect League, which was formed in 2008, is a collegiate wood-bat league that also starts seasons in May. Fourteen teams in or near the Midwest are made up of 32-man rosters primarily consisting of Division I and II college players, who are not paid. The league follows a summer-collegiate model very similar to that of the minors.
Bastien said that could be looked at as an advantage.
“They have a tremendous cost that we don’t have,” Bastien said of the Frontier League. “When you can take a 60-game schedule — 30 at home and 30 away — the LumberKings can take their 30-best promotions and put them in late May, June and July, and be extremely successful.
“Our franchises are amazing in what we’ve accomplished.”
Bastien said whatever league the LumberKings end up in doesn’t matter as much as simply just keeping a beloved team in Clinton.
“The people in that region for years have been fans of the LumberKings,” Bastien said. “Not the specific Minor League affiliates that they were. They were fans of the LumberKings. There’s probably a third or fourth generation of LumberKing fans there.
“If you picked somebody up and dropped them down in the ballpark, LumberKings versus the Normal CornBelters, 99 percent of people would not see any difference in play. They’d have just as much fun, they’d have the same promotions, same gimmicks and the same fun in the stands.”
