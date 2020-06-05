DAVENPORT — As cities across the nation are seeing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck, the city of Davenport hosted its largest protest on Thursday.
Several hundred people attended the protest, with people on the ground at Vander Veer Park chanting “I can’t breathe.”
Dwayne Hodges, a pastor, spoke at the rally about the importance of people from all walks of life coming together for one goal: making the world a better place. Hodges said that is the only way the country can heal from events that followed Floyd’s death.
“We have to come together as a people,” Hodges said. “I don’t care what color you are – black, white, green, brown. It doesn’t matter. In this community, especially, we have a very diverse community. There’s no reason why we can’t come together and make a change.”
The general theme at the protest was the emphasis of Black Lives Matter. One speaker mentioned that everyone knows that All Lives Matter, but right now the focus is on black lives. His messages excited the crowd, and people started chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
Hodges said people should look beyond the protest and ask themselves how they can make a better tomorrow. Hodges said far too often people take to social media to show that they were at a protest, but he said it is more about the actions that follow versus posting pictures on Instagram.
“It’s not just about people coming out for a moment to get a photo-op to be able to say I went to the Black Lives Matter rally,” Hodges said. “It’s about what are you going to do after this. Are you going to volunteer with some organizations?”
Hodges said people have turned into arm-chair activists. He mentioned they are sitting on their phones commenting on social media, saying evil things. He said those people are a part of the problem. Hodges said the country needs unity and not divisiveness right now.
Law enforcement presence was noticeable at this protest compared to the one last weekend. This followed the rash of violence the city of Davenport experienced Sunday night into Monday morning that prompted local officials to enact a curfew for much of the week. On Friday, Quad-City area officials ended that curfew.
Davenport’s police chief and the mayor were in attendance and were joined by Bettendorf’s police chief and the Scott County sheriff to show support.
The protest ended with them taking a knee along with the protesters to show solidarity for the cause.
