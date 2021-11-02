CAMANCHE — Austin Pruett will be the next mayor of the City of Camanche, according to unofficial election results.
Pruett defeated current Councilman Paul Varner and newcomer Justin McClure, according to Tuesday's unofficial results. Current Mayor Trevor Willis did not run for reelection. Willis has served as the city's mayor since 2016.
Pruett received 570 votes to Varner's 306 votes. McClure received 40 votes.
Varner's term on the city council runs through 2023.
Two incumbents and one newcomer will fill three expiring terms on the Camanche City Council, according to unofficial results. Incumbents Danny Weller and Dave Bowman were reelected to the city council, receiving the first and second most votes in the city council race. Weller received 555 votes, while Bowman received 519 votes.
Robert Determann was also elected to the city council. He defeated incumbent Brent Brightman by 26 votes and challenger Jenny Hesse by 48 votes for the third open council seat. Determann received 432 votes, while Brightman received 406 votes. Hesse received 384 votes.
With three vacant school board seats and only one incumbent running for reelection, the Camanche School Board will see two new board members. Incumbent Stacy Kinkaid was reelected to another term on the school board, according to unofficial results. She received 666 votes. Rich Klahn and Kelli Sullivan also were elected to school board seats. Klahn received 695 votes, the most among all Camanche School Board candidates. Sullivan received 589 votes.
Janna Linville also ran for a seat on the school board and received 390 votes. Current board members Peg Wolf and Todd Gravert did not run for reelection.
