The 2022 Black Hawk College 5K Hustle raised $4,400 to provide scholarships for students in the BHC Physical Therapist Assistant Program. The annual fall road race takes runners up and down the scenic, rolling hills of the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Pictured, from left, are Zenaida Landeros, executive director of the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation; Dianne Abels, PTA professor and program director; Jerry and Cathy Lack, race co-chairs; PTA scholarship recipient Christian Jacobsen of Goose Lake; and PTA student Sally Dykstra of Clinton. Since 2012, the event has raised more than $75,000 to benefit the PTA program. The 2021 5K Hustle generated a donation of nearly $4,500.
