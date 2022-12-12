CLINTON – The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities student team for the Liberty Square Master Plan has created a survey to ask the community what residents want to see in the Liberty Square area.
The team is inviting the community to participate and fill out the survey. The City of Clinton seeks to revisit planning and strategies for use and development of the Liberty Square district, a section of mostly undeveloped land that runs between, and adjacent to, the split four lanes of U.S. 30.
A master plan is a long-term planning document that provides analysis, conceptual layouts, and recommendations for future growth and development.
The survey for the plan should not take more than 10 minutes to complete and will help guide the future vision of Liberty Square and Clinton. Responses to the survey are confidential and will help the student team develop the overall vision for the future of Liberty Square.
The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/LSMPVision
The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities is a learning program housed in the School of Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Iowa. IISC pursues a dual mission of enhancing the sustainability of Iowa’s communities while transforming teaching and learning at the university.
