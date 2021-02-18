Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to use public tax dollars to help support private schools has added a new layer to the state’s annual political battle over school funding.
The Senate approved an omnibus bill last month that included language authorizing public tax dollars to be used under certain circumstances to pay for private-school tuition.
The bill proposes that students would qualify for a private-school scholarship if their public school is identified by the federal government as being in need of “comprehensive support and improvement” under the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act. No other qualifications are outlined in the bill.
While none of the 34 public schools in Iowa that fall under that designation are in Clinton or Jackson counties, area legislators and some area school administrators have voiced disparate opinions on the proposal.
The bill passed in the Republican-controlled Senate 26-21 Jan. 28, with three Republicans and all Democrats voting against it. Before the bill can become law, it must be passed by the Iowa House.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, the vice chairwoman of the Senate’s Education Committee, initially voted against the bill in a committee vote, but supported it once it reached the Senate floor.
“As a former school board member (at Pleasant Valley), when someone proposes anything that looks like a voucher program it causes me to pause, and I was not comfortable with the bill in its (original) format.”
However, Cournoyer said she “worked with the bill’s sponsors and the governor” to come up with some amendments.
Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, also voted in favor of the legislation. None of the schools on the federal underperforming list are in her district, which includes Jackson County and portions of Jones and Dubuque counties.
She believes the schools that are on the list, which are primarily in urban centers around the state, are already receiving adequate federal funding in addition to state supplemental aid.
“I am aware of the situation, and for this to be pitted as a public vs. private (argument) … it’s frustrating,” she said. “I would think this (legislation) would challenge the schools, or the school boards, to get off of that list.
“We continue to throw money at a school that is underperforming … that’s just throwing money away.”
The bill advanced to the house, where it is in the process of being broken up into smaller pieces, said Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt.
Mommsen was non-committal on which way he’d vote on the scholarship aspect of the bill, primarily since no schools in Clinton County are on the underperforming list
“How would I feel if I was in that district, or that school building, and how would that affect the rest of my child’s life?” Mommsen said. “I’m still running it through my head to get a better understanding for that situation.”
Mommsen said he’d like to see income requirements added to the bill.
“If there are families who could leave (underperforming schools) financially, and don’t, that’s a personal decision,” he said. “Where if you are a family and do not have the financial wherewithal, that’s different.”
Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, was also non-committal on the scholarship issue.
“I’d have to look and see where that (scholarship money) is coming from. A lot of times if you give something to private schools, then the government wants to control the private schools,” he said. “I think you should keep government out of a lot of things.”
Language within the bill says the scholarship money would come from the department of education’s general fund allocation.
Democrat Rep. Mary Wolfe, of Clinton, opposes most aspects of the bill. She said she approves tax credits for teachers, but the idea of using public dollars for private-school scholarships is a “slap in the face” to public schools.
“This is not what we should be doing at this time, in the middle of a pandemic, when our schools and everyone in them have already had to work so hard to deliver education to our kids,” she said. “These aren’t horrible, failing schools, they are schools doing their best to provide an education … the way we should address it is by giving (the schools) more state money and sending in the best of the best teachers and doing what we can to lift up that school.”
Public vs. private?
While no schools in Jackson and Clinton counties are on the underperforming list, one town in the area — Bellevue — has experienced the dichotomy of having both a public and private school in close proximity.
Bellevue has two K-12 schools, one public and one private – Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic.
The effect of the new legislation on the local public school (if passed) is uncertain, said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. Meyer has objected to the proposed legislation through social media, emails to lawmakers and by writing guest editorials in the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
“By utilizing public funds for private purposes, (the bill) creates a lot of questions,” said Meyer. “Simply put, public funds are designed to go for public purposes in the state of Iowa, and not to private entities.”
Geoffrey Kaiser, principal of Marquette Catholic, welcomes the idea that parents can have a choice of where to enroll their children.
“As a teacher and administrator that has worked in a school with similar programs in Milwaukee, I have witnessed … the immediate benefit for families who had the opportunity to choose where their children would be educated,” Kaiser said. “I would personally support legislation that has the potential to break down barriers that might prevent students from going to the school that best meets their child’s individual educational needs.”
Meyer expressed concern about the amount of money already given to private schools.
“The amount of money given to private schools already by Iowa taxpayers is $60 million to $70 million a year,” Meyer said. “This is a concern. This includes plans to pay for PK-12 private school tuition, state appropriations for transportation and textbook vouchers for private schools, and much more are already in place to support non-public schools. This includes approximately $100,000 per year from our district to the nonpublic school here.”
Meyer said public schools are also required to follow a state-regulated budgetary process for the expenditure of all dollars, while non-public schools are not held to the same public accountability standards.
While some educational programs, sports, activities and bus routes have been shared over the years, the two K-12 schools in Bellevue have been vying for student enrollment for many generations. Bellevue currently has about 680 students, while the private parochial school, Marquette, has about 120.
During several school years in the 1960s and 70s, Marquette Catholic’s high school enrollment numbers were actually larger than the public school’s enrollment, but that trend has since been reversed.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's News Editor. Bellevue Herald-Leader editor Dave Namanny and the Iowa Capitol Dispatch at https://iowacapitaldispatch.com contributed to this report.
