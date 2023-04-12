CLINTON – The Clinton City Council has scheduled an April 25 public hearing to address the proposed vacation and conveyance of portions of the alley north of Great Revivalist Brewery.
The hearing will begin at 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
Great Revivalist Brewery owner Richard Schwab in October submitted a request for the proposed vacation of two 8-foot portions of the alley behind the property he’d bought from the city in August 2022. Those portions of the alley would connect the brewery at 238 Fourth Ave. South to nearby buildings at 303-307 S. Third St. that also are part of the business. State law requires the brewing of alcohol be done on a parcel contiguous to where it is served.
“I know a lot of people are here for this tonight and, as our attorney stated, this is just setting a public hearing. There is no final decision being made at this point,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said. “That being said, the public hearing is the best time for any comments, but I don’t want to ever turn a citizen away from speaking at a public meeting.”
Schwab explained he’d cleaned up the alley and added lighting and cameras for its security. He has no intention to build anything on the land that he is requesting to be vacated. The alley would remain usable and as is.
Lanie Lass, of Clinton, offered final comment on the matter, stating that the Vince Jetter Community Center at 311 S. Third St. is of historic value and that vacation of the alley would be a hindrance due to plans that the center has for future programs and to build a handicapped-accessible ramp behind it.
