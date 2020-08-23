CLINTON — The Clinton Community School District will conduct a public hearing Monday concerning the creation of a parking lot north of the high school football field.
The school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the District's Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N. The District plans to turn a field across from the CHS football field on Eighth Avenue South into a parking lot as part of the CHS renovation project.
The public may present objections to or arguments for any part of the north field parking lot during the meeting.
Following the public hearing, the board will consider bids for the project. FRK Architects and Engineers recommended that the board award the contract to Goetz Concrete Construction of Davenport for the base bid of $689,800.
Six other companies placed bids for the project: Anderson Commercial of Davenport bid $921,848; CDMI Concrete Contractors of Port Byron, Illinois, $912,800; Clinton Engineering, $1,132,555; Eastern Iowa Excavating of Cascade, $1,042,337; Midwest Concrete of Peosta, $766,757; and Treiber Construction of Davenport, $772,500.
Manatts Construction in Brooklyn, Iowa, offered a bid of $625,500 for an alternative plan, using hot mix asphalt pavement in lieu of concrete.
Other agenda items include recognizing Patricia Fuller and Bradley O'Connell as recipients of the Gold Key Recognition winners for August.
