CLINTON — The Clinton School District will have a public hearing for the fiscal year 2021 budget at 5:30 p.m. April 13.
The budget proposes an overall tax levy of $16.73437 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The levy was reduced by about 4 cents because the projected amount of the income surtax increased, said District Superintendent Gary DeLacy. “If the income surtax goes up, the levy can go down.”
DeLacy noted also that the levy is less than the district had estimated when it pitched a bond issue for a new school to voters last year.
