CLINTON — The public is invited to the second annual Clinton County Walk of Fame induction dinner and ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Eagle Point Park Lodge, and tickets are now on sale.
The evening is hosted by the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, and is presented by Citizens First Bank. The event will honor eight people who have Clinton County ties and who have made significant positive impacts on the world around them.
2022 Honorees
The honorees and their categories for this year are:
Julie Allesee – Humanitarian Arts (Community business leader)
Frances & Robert Bickelhaupt – Humanitarian Acts (Founders of the Bickelhaupt Arboretum)
Marquis Childs – Professional Achievements (Nationally acclaimed journalist)
Karen Ericksen Schneider – Athletics (Professional basketball player)
Dale Gardner – Professional Achievements (astronaut)
David Hilmers – Professional Achievements (astronaut)
W.H.D. Koerner – Fine Arts (Nationally acclaimed painter)
The event begins at 4 p.m. with a social hour and cash bar provided by Clinton Hy-Vee.
Enjoy displays featuring the lives of the honorees, music by the Clinton High School Chamber Orchestra, and the picturesque scenery of the Lodge overlooking the Mississippi River.
A buffet dinner will be provided by Creative Catering Caravan, Chefs Chris and Brittany Remrey, at 5 p.m. The menu includes choice of chicken piccata, roasted green beans with sun dried tomato, garlic and fresh herb rice pilaf, milk bread or brioche rolls or shredded braised pork enchiladas with molé sauce, imperial rice, Cuban black beans, tortilla chips with queso, salsa, and pico de gallo. Dessert will be provided Hy-Vee bakery.
The ceremony immediately follows dinner and includes presentation of plaques accepted by the honorees or members of their families.
It is this series of acceptance speeches that serve as the highlight of the evening, bringing to life the amazing feats of these accomplished Clinton County friends.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available at The Sawmill Museum, Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, Grow Clinton Office, and Citizens First Bank.
Tickets are also available online at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html
Additional information can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/4QeeEDXj4
The Clinton County Walk of Fame is a project of the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee. It showcases the many historic individuals who have called Clinton County their home. Walk of Fame honoree plaques will comprise a traveling exhibit that will tour the county. A permanent physical location will be determined at a later date.
