CLINTON — The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities student team for the Liberty Square Master Plan invites residents of Clinton and neighboring communities to attend an interactive event about the future development of Liberty Square.
This event will be a hands-on experience that allows community members to voice their opinions on the future layout and design components of Liberty Square.
The City of Clinton seeks to revisit planning and strategies for use and development of the Liberty Square District, a section of mostly undeveloped land that runs between and adjacent to the split four lanes of U.S. 30. This public input event will provide the necessary feedback to propose informed recommendations for future development, design, and transportation in the Liberty Square area.
The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton. The event will be open-house style; guests are welcome to come and go at any time during the two-hour period. Light refreshments will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.