MAQUOKETA — Water quality, flood mitigation, and preserving the river as a local asset are the goals for a team of University of Iowa graduate students working to develop a Maquoketa River Watershed Management Plan.
The group is working closely with local officials, residents, and the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority as part of a two-year project. To help establish recommendations for future actions, the planning group is seeking input from the public through an online survey.
The Maquoketa River Watershed impacts businesses, farmers, and residents across nine counties- Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Fayette, Buchanan, Linn, Clayton, and Clinton counties. Through the survey and other outreach efforts, the group hopes to learn more about perceptions of the watershed as well as residents’ highest priorities and concerns.
The survey is now live and can be accessed through the website of Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority www.maquoketariverwma.org or on the “Maquoketa River WMA” Facebook page. The survey is anonymous, and results will be available on the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority’s website for public viewing once the survey closes.
The watershed planning team is led by a group of final-year graduate students from the University of Iowa’s School of Planning and Public Affairs. The group is working in collaboration with the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority through a partnership with the city of Manchester and the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities program, a community engagement program offered by the University of Iowa.
The Maquoketa River travels 150 miles from its origins in southern Fayette County to where it joins the Mississippi River in Jackson County. Just shy of 1.1 million acres, the Maquoketa River Watershed spans portions of nine counties in Eastern Iowa. The Maquoketa River WMA was formed in 2017 to work as a cohesive partnership of 35 member counties, cities, soil and water conservation districts, and a lake district to protect and improve water quality, mitigate flooding and promote conservation efforts in the watershed area.
The Maquoketa River Watershed Management Plan will act as a guide for the watershed management authority during the next 5 to 10 years to address water-related issues including, but not limited to, water quality and quantity, floods as well as the social and economic impact of Maquoketa River through recreational activities within the nine counties. This survey is part of a series of attempts to engage the public in the process of developing that watershed management plan.
