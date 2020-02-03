CLINTON — The City of Clinton will conduct three informational meetings concerning a proposal to implement franchise fees.
The city is considering implementing franchise fees to provide revenue to the general fund, which covers public safety through the fire and police departments. The public is invited to informational meetings Tuesday at 10 a.m., Wednesday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall to learn more about the fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.