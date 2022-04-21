DEWITT — As Iowa’s 2022 legislative session winds down, debate regarding a bill passed by the Senate that would allow public funds to help pay for private education continues across the state among educators, elected officials, and parents.
The idea, commonly referred to as a school voucher program, was first proposed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021 and did not advance. But then, in this year’s legislative session, the idea gained traction as Senate File 2369.
Proponents for the bill say it would provide more parental choice and enhance the student experience, while those against the bill say funneling public funds into private education would hamstring the budgets of public institutions and could start a trend of de-funding public schools.
The bill currently on the table is also full of gray areas, some legislators said, including a lack of oversight on how private institutions spend the money.
Divisiveness among school district administrators and legislators focuses on funding, accountability, parental choice, and student selection.
Bill recap
The bill the Senate passed in March would create educational savings accounts for Iowa students to use as a scholarship (which some people call a voucher) to pay for private school education funded by Iowa property taxes. The program would allocate 10,000 publicly funded scholarships per year to K-12 students who want to enroll in a private school in the next school year.
Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, voted for the bill’s passage. She explained that the state gives school districts about $7,500 per student, and under the Senate-passed legislation, more than $5,000 of that would be available in voucher form for the 10,000 students who receive a scholarship to take to an accredited, private school. The remaining dollars would help public schools develop more resource-sharing, such as shared administrators, support services, and school resource officers.
Students who have an IEP (individualized education plan) and families who make less than 400% of the federal poverty line (about $110,000 of taxable income per family of four) would be eligible to use the scholarships.
Funding and accountability
Iowa’s public education system educates about 90% of the state’s children, and public schools spend, on average, 80% of general fund dollars on staffing, according to state estimates.
The greatest source of contention about the bill stems from funding and accountability. Local public school administrators fear the voucher program will leave them with fewer students and less money to educate the students they have.
School districts also are factoring in an 8.5% inflation increase in March, and only a 2.5% increase in per-pupil spending allocated by the state.
All factors considered, the voucher bill is “fundamentally wrong,” according to Bellevue Schools Superintendent Tom Meyer, who oversees a public school of about 700 K-12 students.
“Ultimately, it comes down to public funds being used to support private organizations that do not follow the same sets of standards and requirements,” Meyer said.
Private schools already receive federal, public funds for textbooks, professional learning, etc., each year. Meyer said public schools are accountable for those funds and must submit state reports on the use of funds by both the public and private schools. Private schools also receive various state and federal funds in special education, nutrition, and often busing.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, agreed with Meyer on the funding issue.
“I will vote no on vouchers … or any other education budget plan that takes state money and gives it to private schools with no accountability,” Wolfe said.
“The private schools are not being held to the same standards as public schools, even though the private schools are already receiving state money,” she explained. “Two equal institutions getting taxpayer dollars should not be governed by two different sets of rules.”
Wolfe said almost all the emails she received on the voucher issue are from people who opposed tax dollars going to private institutions.
Wolfe said current state funding to public schools “has failed to even keep up with inflation; districts are cutting teaching positions and support staff in school,” something she said was caused by the Republican majority in both the Iowa House and Senate as well as a GOP governor.
Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, supports the bill because 75% of the constituents who communicated with him about it favored it, he said. However, he said he would reduce the income eligibility number to less than the proposed 400% of the federal poverty level.
Otherwise, Bradley did not expect the program to adversely affect school districts. “I believe families are satisfied with the good schools already in place.”
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, straddled the fence on the proposed voucher bill, saying he does not support the funding component of the bill but does agree with parental choice.
“I think there are some problems with (the bill),” Mommsen said, explaining that some taxpayer dollars already go to private institutions, such as state funding going to daycares overseen by churches and to the Iowa Tuition Grant program.
Mommsen also questioned the fairness of giving public money to private schools that are not subject to the same mandates and scrutiny as their public counterparts. That’s a comment he’s heard from administrators in many of the eight school districts he represents.
“The bill is like, ‘Here’s money, do as you see fit (for private schools),’ is how I take it,” Mommsen said. “That’s my dilemma — the double standard. I wonder if we gave the same freedoms to Maquoketa (Schools), if they would come up with more new, creative ways to educate their students, too?”
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, voted in favor of the bill.
“This proposal gives low- and middle-income parents in Iowa the same school choice options wealthy parents have. With this bill all Iowa families will have access to school choice if their public school is not meeting their child’s needs, not just parents who can afford it. … I believe that most parents, like myself, will continue to choose their local public school district for the education of their children,” Cournoyer said.
Education access and student selection
The city of Bellevue is unique in that it plays home to both a public high school and a private high school. Marquette Catholic School is a parochial institution enrolling 202 students K-12. There, Principal Geoffrey Kaiser supports the proposed legislation
“It gives choices to lower-income and working-class parents who need alternatives for educating their kids, but don’t currently have any,” Kaiser explained. “The goal of the program is to assist families whose educational needs are not being met in their current district.”
Kaiser said schools in other states that implemented similar voucher programs such as Florida and Arizona have not recorded a mass exodus of students from their public school system.
“Furthermore, I believe that most parents already have their children in the school that they wish to enroll in,” Kaiser added. “When students’ educational needs are being met, everyone in the community wins.”
That rings true with Koelker, who said if the bill becomes law, she doesn’t foresee any negative implications in the schools she represents. “If it does (have an effect) the school needs to ask themselves why the students are flooding into another system they feel serves them best,” said Koelker, who is a public school graduate who sends her children to a private school due to proximity and faith.
Some opponents of the voucher plan argue that private schools can exclude specific populations of youths, such as students with individualized education plans or special needs.
Meyer said parents already have school choice through open enrollment, virtual schools, and homeschooling.
“If the voucher system is approved where public funds are given to private schools or parents, will the private school have the same requirements as public schools in regard to the restricted use of funds for specific purposes, admitting all students, following all standards that public schools must follow? That is not indicated in the legislative proposals at this time and is being ignored by some of our legislators,” Meyer said.
The possibility of excluding specific student groups also rankled Wolfe.
“The voucher problem would take money away from public schools that educate all Iowan students (including those with IEPs and learning challenges) and give it to private schools that have much more latitude in not accepting or expelling students,” Wolfe said. “With less accountability to taxpayers and more flexibility to leave students behind, there really is no choice for many families because private schools can still refuse to enroll their child.”
On the other hand, Mommsen said private schools may be disadvantaged because as the bill is currently written, at least half of the 10,000 vouchers must go to students with IEPs. The vouchers also may not cover the full cost of providing for those students’ unique needs, whereas public schools received additional funding for students with IEPs or special needs, he explained.
“In my mind, that’s somewhat of a flaw in the bill — the financial piece — that I feel could put some private schools in financial jeopardy,” said Mommsen.
He thinks parents and children can benefit from the voucher program — if structured correctly — because it would cause schools to further enhance their offerings to compete for students.
Deeper staff shortages
Staffing shortages have plagued employers across the business, industry, and education sectors since the coronavirus pandemic struck. In the Maquoketa School District, for example, officials are struggling to fill numerous vacancies in science and family & consumer science, among various other positions.
Some fear that the bill’s passage will exacerbate that problem for school districts.
“For rural schools in particular, expansion of private schools will further contribute to the teacher shortage,” according to Rural School Advocates of Iowa, a group formed in 2014 with the stated mission to “advocate for students in rural schools to assure a fair, equal and quality education. “If the private schools need more science teachers, that means fewer in the pool of potential employees for all public schools. Rural schools are on the losing side of the labor pool competition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.