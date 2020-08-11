CLINTON – Police and fire officials in Clinton County are urging patience and safety after a major thunderstorm with strong winds caused heavy damage around the county Monday.
It could take as long as the end of the day Tuesday before power is restored.
Those using home generators are reminded to use them safely and to refer to their owner’s manual for appropriate operation of their generators.
Public safety officials also remind residents to be very careful while cleaning debris around their home. Residents are encouraged to practice safety when using chainsaws to cut trees and limbs around their property.
Officials suggest homeowners should seek the assistance of professionals when dealing with difficult limbs or limbs that are up high. Residents should not work beyond their capabilities.
