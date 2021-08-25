CLINTON — Clinton City Council members agreed that something needs to be done about parking on city streets during snow events, but they aren't sure Public Works Director Brian Lemke's plan is the right solution.
Lemke suggested Tuesday that the city impose calendar parking every day from Oct. 15 through April 30 rather than only during snow events.
"This would alleviate confusion and would greatly aid in the city's ability to clear and maintain the city streets during the winter months," Lemke said.
City ordinance currently provides that calendar parking be in effect from Nov. 15 through March 15, but only during snow events. Lemke proposed that calendar parking be extended into fall and spring months to make street sweeping easier. During these times of the year, debris in the roadway is prevalent, he said.
Rules for parking on snow routes would not change. Parking would not be allowed on snow routes during snow events, but would be allowed all other days.
Lemke became public works director for the City of Clinton in March 2020. The first big snow under his leadership, in January 2021, brought criticism from residents for slow snow removal and brought Lemke before the council to answer questions about his department's procedures.
"This is to start the debate," Lemke said Tuesday. "We're doing it one way right now. It's not working."
"But literally for six months out of the year you're going to have to rotate back and forth," said Councilman Cody Seeley. "And you see some of these streets down here, and there's hardly enough parking on both sides."
Because October and April don't often produce snow, people are going to be frustrated having to move their cars to the opposite sides of the street every day during those months, said Seeley.
"No matter what we do, people are going to question it," said Lemke.
"I get what you want to do," said Seeley. "I really get it, but I think we're going to have a lot of upset people."
"I think there's a lot of people that don't know when it's activated, when it goes into effect," said Councilman Sean Connell, "so it would clear a lot of things up. It's just in effect all the time."
On the other hand, residents would have to move their cars every night for six months of the year.
"And then on the flip side, during the winter, we're going to have complaints that things aren't done," said Lemke. "You wouldn't believe all the constructive criticism I got last year."
"This keeps coming up," said Councilman Gregg Obren. "Constantly coming up." The ordinance has been changed many times in the last decade, he said.
People don't understand calendar parking to start with, said Obren.
Seeley argued that some streets don't have room for all of the cars on one side of the street.
Use the garages. Use the alleys, suggested Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns.
One of the problems is that it's hard to know during the night if snow starts falling, said Kearns. The amendments Lemke suggested will allow one side of the street to be cleared soon after a snowfall.
The suggested changes to the ordinance would also will allow the city to clear the streets faster, making time to clear alleys, said Kearns.
"Last year was a disaster, you know that. You've admitted it," Kearns said to Lemke. "But every year ... trying to drive down Pershing with the cars on both sides of the streets, ... it's tough. You almost can't get a car down there sometimes, and we want these guys to put a snow plow down there?" she said.
"So an alternative, which I suggested last year, was take some of these narrow streets to one side of the streets parking every day of the year because then they'd have an easier time," said Kearns.
"The answer is not to do nothing," Kearns said. "We have to do something because otherwise we could have exactly the same thing that happened last year," she said.
"We need to come up with a solution, whatever it is," Kearns said.
The length of time suggested by Lemke concerned Mayor Scott Maddasion, he said. "I grew up [with] Nov. 15 to March 15. I had to move my car every night before school because I didn't have a spot to park in a driveway," Maddasion said.
"Yes, it's frustrating, but ... I made it through," said Maddasion.
But extending calendar parking into October and April for street sweeping will be a hard sell, Maddasion said. "The calendar parking side of it for the snow emergencies, I think we can work through that."
Once residents get into a rhythm, it could work, said Seely, as long as the streets have room for all of the cars.
Every neighborhood is different, said City Administrator Matt Brooke.
While an ordinance can't be written differently for different parts of the city, changing some streets to one-side parking might solve the problems in those areas, the council agreed.
People are already looking at this as a way for the city to grab more money, said Kearns. "We all know there's a lot more going on than trying to make money [on this]," she said. "But it's perception."
People are going to second guess the council as soon as it makes a decision, said Connell, so the city needs to get as much input from residents as possible beforehand.
"And not just input in saying that they don't like something," Brooke said. "Give a solution."
The council voted to have the Neighborhood Improvement Committee and the Traffic Study Commission, with input from residents, find a solution that will create as little inconvenience as possible for residents while not impeding efficient snow removal.
