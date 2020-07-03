CLINTON — Jeff Larson of Marseilles, Illinois, set up his RV at Riverview Recreation Vehicle Park in Clinton while his wife, Janice, watched Fox News inside.
The Republican pair voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and plan to vote for him again in 2020.
Jeff Larson votes as often as he can, he said. “I believe in voting in local elections, national elections, state elections.”
The Larsons discussed their political views last month from their campsite on Riverview Drive in Clinton. “We spend a fair amount of time here,” Jeff said.
Before moving to Illinois, he lived in Camanche and worked for LyondellBasell for 44 years. Neither Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic nor to increased racial tensions has changed Jeff’s opinion of the president.
“I think he’s doing about as good a job with the COVID as he can,” Jeff said. “He got started early, [then] kind of let the CDC and WHO take over.”
George Floyd’s death “never should have happened,” Jeff said. His treatment by police was “an abomination,” but Floyd is not a saint and shouldn’t be made a martyr.
Jeff sees nothing wrong with the peaceful protesters, but rioters should be in prison, he said.
For Larson, the big issue in November’s general election is the economy.
“It was really doing well until February,” said Jeff.
Unemployment among Blacks was at a record low. The government should “get us going. Let us be great again, continue to be great,” Jeff said.
“My problem with people in this day and age [is] … they don’t like the person and so they won’t vote for the policies,” said Janice Larsen. “I have to go with what his policies are with this nation.”
Janice doesn’t dislike President Trump, she said, but she votes for what he does, not for who he is. “People should do the research and then decide … what policies they want for the future of this nation.”
“I don’t not like the man,” Janice said. “I’ve seen a lot of things. You have to look at the broad picture, not hold things against people.”
For Janice, the big issues come November include gun control and freedom of religion.“I’m very big on the Second Amendment. I’m a hunter, and I range,” Janice said.
She also has a gun for home protection and self defense.
“I’m happy that he’s bringing religion back into this country,” Janice said of the president.
Janice would like to see a return to respect for the flag as a symbol of the country. “I have a problem with kneeling for the flag,” she said.
Students used to say the Pledge of Allegiance at school every morning; schools should bring back that practice, she said.
Schools should also teach history to students, Janice said. “If they were taught history, this wouldn’t be happening today.”
President Trump’s handling of COVID-19 has had no effect on Janice’s opinion of his administration, she said. “I think he handled this COVID-19 the best he could.”
State policies that closed schools, forced people to wear masks and stay at home went beyond what was necessary, Janice said. “Everything was a mistake. It should not have been done.”
And while the killing of Floyd was not justified, and the people who killed him should be held accountable for it, “to me they’re trying to make a martyr of him,” Janice said. “He was there to cash a counterfeit check. What was done to Floyd was wrong, but to make him the reason for all that’s going on is a mistake.”
The protests may have started well, said Janice, “but I knew it was going into [rioting].” Protests usually end this way, said Janice, and the message of the protest is lost in the violence.
On the other side of Riverview Drive, and the other side of the political spectrum, Joel Butz finishes lunch at a picnic table beside the Mississippi River. He’s a registered Democrat but says he votes independently in all major elections and in about 80% of primaries.
Though Bernie Sanders was not the Democratic nominee in the 2016 election, Butz voted for Sanders as a write-in candidate.
“I liked a lot of his progressive ideas,” said Butz. “They go against the norm,” he said, but they cater to the common person, not to left or to the right, to rich or to poor, but to the common working man.
Butz said the Trump administration acted very poorly in response to COVID-19. With a global economy, the virus wasn’t isolated in China, he said, and the United States was “very poorly prepared” for it to reach U.S. shores.
George Floyd’s death shows that the country has to recognize that things have changed, and should have changed, said Butz. “There can be good policing ...[but] I have a wide objection to using deadly force.”
Self defense can look like extreme force, said Butz. “I admire the police and the job they do. ... We do need a change in police policy when it comes to dealing with the public.”
Police should abolish extreme force, he said. “I think there’s other ways that they can immobilize someone who is combative.
“It hasn’t changed my opinion of Trump or his administration or GOP who won’t speak out,” Butz said.
Butz remembers when both parties were moderate, but now each side wants its own way or it will take the ball and go home, he said. Today politicians can’t find “even an inkling” of a solution that both parties can agree with.
The GOP won’t speak against Trump, Butz said. Republicans engage in party politics “instead of being human beings.”
Butz backed Pete Buttigieg in the primaries, he said, but the candidate didn’t get the Democratic nomination. Butz will vote for Joe Biden in the November election, he said.
Biden’s choice of vice president will be important. The candidate has talked about choosing a female or person of color for vice president. “I’d like to see him do it because of qualifications,” Butz said, not to get the vote of a specific demographic.
But many women and people of color are qualified for the position, said Butz.
It’s a shame that after 150 years, people of color are still looking for equal rights, Butz said. “I can’t imagine being a person of color, what they have to go through.”
Income equality is an important issue for the 2020 election, said Butz. A surge in the stock market is great, but only for people who have money to invest, he said. The average Joe is struggling to get by on social security.
Health care is a major concern as well. “I’m not on board with free health care,” said Butz, but it should be affordable for everyone.
A former member of the Union Steel Workers, Butz said that being in the union taught him every person is important, that everyone has a voice.
“Everyone needs to be heard,” he said, “whether in the minority or in the majority.”
While negotiating contracts, “you can always find middle ground. That’s what this county’s lacking. We can’t find middle ground that we can work from.”
