FULTON, Ill. — A four-person team in a canoe passed through Fulton's Lock and Dam 13 on Thursday afternoon on its way to a potential world record.
Minnesota father and daughter KJ and Casey Millhone and MMZero teammates Rod Price and Bobby Johnson left Minnesota on April 22 on a Guinness World Record attempt for the fastest time to paddle the length of the Mississippi River.
It's a record KJ set back in 1980.
The quartet reached the end of Pool 13 north of Fulton about 1 p.m. Thursday and sat idle by the jetty for nearly an hour waiting for a tug and barge to clear the lock.
Though waiting at the locks adds to the team's travel time, KJ said Mother Nature is their biggest challenge. "A lot of this is out of your control."
Johnson, from Florida, said the trip has been great so far, but he's not used to the snow. He wasn't kidding. The team paddled through two snowstorms in its first days on the river, he said
They've also seen a lot of rain. In one night, they paddled through seven storms, Johnson said.
"The weather at night has been bad," said Casey. But Wednesday night was beautiful, she said.
Price said nothing. He lay under a tarp behind Kirk, sleeping. Each team member rows for nine hours, then rests for three, said Kirk. One person sleeps while three paddle.
Sleeping on the canoe isn't difficult, said Kirk. "Exhaustion is a really great solution to insomnia."
The team stops on shore about once a day to pick up supplies from the support crew, but it spends as little time on land as possible, Kirk said.
MMZero's support crew includes Kirk’s wife, Lisa Millhone, according to a press release from the team earlier this month. The crew follows the paddling team on a pontoon boat and in an RV to provide food, charge equipment and do laundry.
When KJ and Steve Eckelkamp, now deceased, set the paddling record at 35 days, 11 hours and 27 minutes in 1980 they were allowed to set the parameters for any team attempting the record, KJ said Thursday. They thought it would be harder for people to break the record if they had to go through the locks rather than being allow to portage around them.
KJ sat in the undulating canoe Thursday, hindered by the rule he created.
In 1984, famed paddlers Verlen Kruger and Valerie Fons set a new record – 23 days and 10 hours, according to mmzero.com. Kruger and Fons’ record was broken sometime in the late 1980s by another team.
Bob Bradford and Clark Eid made the trip in 18 days, 4 hours and 51 minutes in 2003.
MMZero was about 16 hours ahead of world record pace Thursday, "about where I'd hoped we'd be," KJ said. They hoped to complete the 2,350-mile trip in less than 18 days.
If successful, KJ, 62, will be the oldest person to complete the journey and set the Guinness World Record, while Casey, 20, will be the youngest female to do so.
Price has won over 300 races in all types of paddle craft and is the only paddler to complete North America’s five longest distance races. In 2019, he won three gold medals for Team USA at the World Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand.
Johnson has set multiple course records in competitions including the Suwannee 230 canoe race and the Alabama 650, and won his class in the Everglades Challenge in both 2019 and 2020.
MMZero begin at the Mississippi headwaters in Lake Itasca, Minnesota. According to the MMZero website ,where the public can follow the team's progress via GPS, the river can be divided into three sections. Section one, from Lake Itasca to Minneapolis-St.Paul, has 14 dams that must be portaged around.
The second section runs from St. Paul to St. Louis, and has 29 locks and dams. The team may face long waits to get through the locks.
The lower Mississippi is 1,000 miles of free-flowing wilderness all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. This section is up to 10 miles wide, and is heavily populated with barges and, further south, ocean-going ships. It's the most dangerous segment of the river, MMZero says.
To beat the current world record, MMZero will need to paddle an average of six miles per hour around the clock.
In addition to breaking the record, the team hopes to raise awareness about the Mississippi River and to encourage supporters to take measures to preserve it.
