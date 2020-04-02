CLINTON — Go to any store and there are still a few items that are scarce, such as toilet paper and paper towels.
But pet owners at times have noticed trying to find a bag of food to feed a four-legged family member is just as hard to find. And amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the Gateway area also are trying to stay afloat and ensure their cat or dog does not go without.
Nestle Purina took notice after receiving a few phone calls about people purchasing pet food directly from the plant. So, the company decided to team up with the Clinton Humane Society to get food to pet owners. Jennifer Gerdes, operations manager at CHS, says she is grateful the pet food company is giving back to the community in such a big way.
“I think people are in a little bit of a panic right now,” Gerdes told the Clinton Herald. “They are worried about not only feeding themselves but feeding their animals. And Purina wanted to do anything they could to help the community out. And everybody has been very, very gracious.”
The surprise came to many via Facebook earlier in the week. A simple post stated Purina had donated 17 pallets of pet food to be handed out by the Humane Society. Gerdes says the only limitations were that each household could get up to three bags and that people were not to call to ask for them to hold the pet food; it would be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Gerdes says after the post was made around 9:30 a.m. Monday, all 17 pallets of pet food was gone within a couple of hours.
“The response was about what I thought it would be,” Gerdes said. “I don’t think I guessed everything would be gone in two hours, but I did know it was going to be gone quickly.”
Gerdes says yes, it is a lot of work for her and her team, making sure things go smoothly during the giveaway. But she says it is all worth it. She mentioned it is important for people to remain grateful and not be picky and be kind to one another during the giveaway. She mentioned that is exactly what happened on Monday and again on Thursday, when more food was given.
During these uncertain times, many people are looking for a pet to help comfort them during the coronavirus pandemic. Gerdes says she cannot say she has seen an uptick in people adopting pets, but she is glad that people have not had to relinquish their pets due to financial difficulties. She mentioned other shelters in places like the Quad-Cities have seen that. Nevertheless, she says if anyone wants a pet, she has plenty.
“If you get on our website and see an animal that you are interested in, give us a call and set up an appointment and you can come and visit with this animal in a private meet and greet area,” she said.
Gerdes says going about it this way keeps everyone safe with the social distancing guidelines. She says just like any other place of business, they are just trying to do their part to help mitigate the virus. Additionally, she is glad they can help with Nestle to ensure pet owners have what they need to make sure their furry friends do not go without during the pandemic.
“Our amazing associates are the heartbeat of our company, and they are working hard to continue safely manufacturing pet food to keep dogs and cats healthy and happy while prioritizing their own health and safety,” said Roger Brecht, Purina factory manager in Clinton. “Purina is proud to support organizations in our community that are helping our friends, neighbors and, of course, our pets. We are all in this together.”
