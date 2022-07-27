CLINTON — Clinton Community College’s Bickelhaupt Arboretum could see some big changes under a plan recently presented to the Clinton County Development Association.
The college’s Paul B. Sharar Foundation has made a $500,000 special grant request to the CCDA to help fund a $4.5 million plan that would include renovating the arb’s mid-century modern home into a special events center, upgrade accessibility and increase parking.
College officials said the renovation is an important mechanism in keeping the arb finacially sustainable beyond the endowment it received from the Bickelhaupt family in 2014 when the family transferred ownership of the arboretum to the college.
CCC President Brian Kelly said the Sharar Foundation approached college leaderhip about the need for the project. “They said, ‘We have this asset and have this endowment and have been funding operational costs off the endowment. We’ve been doing well with that, but it can’t last forever,’” he explained.
Creating an events enter and making the arb a tourism destination would boost revenues and bring in more visitors, Kelly said.
He and Paul B. Sharar Foundation Executive Director Ann Eisenman told the CCDA that the Foundation has $2.5 million on hand to pay for half of the work. To reach the full $4.5 million, the Foundation’s plans are to seek out private donations and grants. It already has applied for a $1 million Destination Iowa Grant and has received letters of support from city and county officials, they said.
A capital campaign will roll out in the fall with the hope to start work in the spring, they said.
“We’re talking about the Bickelhaupt Arboretum renovation project, but what we’re really talking about is the economic sustainability of a community asset,” Kelly said when making his presentation to the CCDA. “And what we’re really talking about is the economic development, workforce development, associated with the future development of our region, which we’re really excited to be a part of.”
The college was founded in 1946. In 1970, the Bickelhaupt family, as a result of Dutch elm disease that spread in trees throughout the city, looked around the community and decided to start an arboretum on their 14 acres.
“In 2014, with the passing of the Bickelhaupts, the family gave the college – not only their family home – the acreage and a small endowment to take care of the treasure that is part of our community,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the college did a feasibility study this year to see if the arb could be economically sustainable into the future with the hope to renovate it and expand ecomonic growth in the region.
“The project would generate another event venue in the community. It’s a project that would marry education, the arts and nature,” he said. “What we’re really talking about is how to capture that in a way where people are seeing that as an additional destination in the Clinton area.”
Eisenman pointed out how the arb is used for weddings, prom season, Master Gardener meetings, and for an elementary school program known as “No Child Left Inside.” Community events at the arb, such as the recent ice cream social featuring a performance by the River City Municipal Band, are a special quality-of-life attribute for residents and visitors alike, she said.
“With that comes all the people that come to participate,” she said. “We have young people, older people, people with special needs enjoying that.”
To continue those offerings, Kelly said the arboretum needs to have a revenue stream beyond the endowment, which was at $1.8 million when set up by the family in 2014 and holds around $1.2 million today. The arb’s current operating budget is between $180,000 and $200,000 a year, Eisenman said. The estimated costs would be $250,000 a year after the renovation is complete.
The CCDA took no action on the request Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of big projects like this, we make pledges but we’re very cautious about being the first dollars in, because when that happens the pledge sits on our books for quite a period of time and we can’t invest that in the county in any other way,” Board member David Sivright told Kelly and Eisenman.
“Grants like this we normally pay off over a period of years,” said CCDA President Lester Shields, saying no decisions or committee appointments would be made that day.
“We have a lot of things that are on the stove, they are on the backburner,” he said. “And we’re waiting to see how numbers work out and how budgets work out and how some of these projects that are proposed work out and when.”
But, he said, the project and the presented request will remain on the CCDA’s radar.
“Hopefully we will get to a point where we appoint a committee that will sit down with you and others and come up with a plan, come up with something that we can contribute to your project.”
CCDA Board Member Applications Being Accepted
The CCDA is now accepting applications for three positions on the CCDA Board of Directors. Resumes and letters expressing interest in the position must be received by Aug. 15.
Candidates must be residents of Clinton County. Interested individuals need to submit in writing a resume and letter to the Clinton County Development Association, Box 2061, Clinton, IA 52733-2061. These documents may also be submitted via email at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org. Call 242-5702 to confirm receipt of your documents.
Interested applicants should describe in their resume his/her experiences and/or extent of participation in leadership in business, government, philanthropy, or the non-profit community. Based on a review of the submitted resumes and letters of interest, the field of candidates will be narrowed.
Following an interview process, three candidates will be selected, and will be required to complete both an extensive Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations background check and a license application to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Pending the positive outcome of both of these processes, the individuals chosen will be officially seated on the CCDA Board of Directors effective Dec. 31.
