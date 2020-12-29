DAVENPORT — The Putnam Museum and Science Center recently announced that it will join Museums for All effective Jan. 2, 2021.
Museums for all is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly. Visitors who receive food assistance benefits pay only $1 per person for a family of five when they present a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible visitors at more than 500 museums across the country.
Museums for All expands access to museums and raises public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities, the Putnam officials said.
More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos and history museums.
The Putnam’s Museums for All program is sponsored by 3M and the Hubble-Waterman Foundation. For more information, visit putnam.org/Visit/Plan/Admission-Packages.
