CLINTON — Quad Cities (QC) SCORE, a non-profit partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced a new branch opening in Clinton County in partnership with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Regional Development Corp. and DeWitt Chamber and Development Co.
The new branch will serve existing small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Clinton County.
The branch will be a small business resource hub. It will offer business mentoring and online workshops for small business owners and entrepreneurs who need guidance on growing their business or starting a new one. Through the hub, local residents can be paired with a mentor, one of SCORE’s 10,000 volunteers who are experienced business leaders.
The mentorship can be handled via phone, email, video conferencing, or even face to face. Mentors can help small business owners and entrepreneurs navigate difficulties in all business areas, including marketing, staffing, scaling, and budgeting. Mentorship is a free service of SCORE.
“Supporting the growth of businesses, both new and existing, is a priority for our community. Having SCORE open a branch in Clinton County allows us to offer small business services closer to home. We worked hard to make this happen, and will actively market SCORE’s activities throughout Clinton County together with our partners,” said CRDC President and CEO Erin Cole.
Workshops, webinars and mentor-matching are available on the QC SCORE website and Facebook page. SCORE will work with local partners to create special programming, training and business resources specific to Clinton County’s needs.
Dillon Franks of DeWitt has been assigned as the lead mentor. He is actively recruiting experienced local business people to volunteer as mentors and subject matter experts to support the local business community. Dillon can be reached at dillon.franks@scorevolunteer.org
More information is available at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 242-5702, Clinton Regional Development Corp. at 242-4536 and DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. at (563) 659-8500.
