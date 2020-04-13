HAMPTON, Ill. — A purple flag drapes the "Welcome to Hampton" sign, a symbolic act displaying a community in mourning. Over the weekend, Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle, 57, died in a single-vehicle accident.
The chief was on his way to a call in a Hampton police squad car when he veered off the roadway along Illinois 84 near 180th St. North, according to the Illinois State Police. It is yet unknown why or how Engle lost control of his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Facebook tributes began pouring from his police family across the Quad-Cities and throughout the region. The Davenport Police Department changed its Facebook profile picture to Chief Engle's badge with a black and blue ribbon surrounding it, displaying the words "end of watch 04/11/20."
"The men and women of the Davenport Police Department extend our deepest condolences to Chief Engle’s family, friends, the Hampton Police Department and the Hampton community for the tragic loss of Chief Terry Engle," the Davenport PD Facebook post read.
Police departments in the Illinois towns of Rock Falls, East Moline, and Fulton all showed solidarity with their brothers in blue.
Engle's law enforcement career spans three decades. For roughly 35 years, the city's top cop served as police officer for Black Hawk College. Engle worked his way up through the ranks, starting off as a patrol officer before becoming a lieutenant with the force. The school is also where he earned his associate degree in law enforcement.
Engle's death is gaining national attention as well. Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit started by 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, who runs for charity, honored the fallen officer with a run Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.