DAVENPORT — The Walmart parking lot off 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue in Davenport was eerily empty Monday night, a completely different scene from just 24 hours earlier.
This quieter scene played out across the entire Quad-Cities, as city officials enacted a curfew to curb potential violence.
Police departments across the area took to social media to dispel any rumors of potential rioting. The Moline Police Department addressed the misinformation by telling people there were no shootings at the SouthPark Mall and there was not a U-Haul driving around the city shooting at people and snatching them out of their cars. Additionally, the department posted on Facebook that residents should consider sources when it comes to news.
“We will try to post any updates as the night and week progresses,” MPD posted on Facebook. “Or follow local news outlets for up to date information.”
MPD later posted on Facebook around midnight there were no incidents to report and reminded residents they were looking over them. Across the Mississippi River, the Davenport Police Department took to social media with a message from Mayor Mike Matson to encourage residents to help keep them informed on what was happening through the night.
“Please be vigilant tonight and report any suspicious activity you may see in your neighborhood,” Matson said. “Keep your house locked, your windows locked, your cars locked and your guns locked away.”
Matson said to his residents, if they see something, say something. Additionally, he said his department received valuable information from residents the previous night that allowed officers to more effectively shut down this rash of violence.
In nearby Bettendorf, that city’s police department wrote on Facebook that they had received numerous emails about social media posts that said subjects were going into residential neighborhoods to cause damage. The department said it did not find any truth to those posts and that it had beefed up patrols to keep the city safe.
On Tuesday, Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski and the mayor sent out a joint statement praising the efforts of both law enforcement and residents. They said while things were peaceful Monday night, they are still treating the situation as an ongoing threat.
“While we are encouraged by the calm of Monday night, our community must still remain vigilant,” they said in the statement. “As civil unrest and riots continue throughout our state and our country.”
Scott County’s mandatory curfew will remain in place Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week. The curfew starts at 9 p.m. and goes on until 5 a.m.
The post and statements from the Quad-City area police departments and officials come a day after a night of violence. Late Sunday night into Monday morning, Davenport police responded to more than 40 disturbance calls and several shots fired calls. The night ended with two homicides and one officer wounded.
