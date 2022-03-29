MILAN, ILL. - The Quad City Coin Club Coin Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Camden Center, 2701 First St. East, Milan.
The show will feature 79 tables offering U.S. coins, foreign coins, paper money, gold, silver and coin supplies. Kids will be able to select coins from around the world from a treasure chest and other items at the door.
A youth coin auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. Each participant will receive play money to bid on lots donated by Club members and dealers. Free door prizes will be awarded every hour and a gold raffle is at the end of the show. You do not need to be present to win the gold raffle.
Coin Club members will be available to answer any questions. A lunch stand will be open for business. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend.
