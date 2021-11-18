MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Ukulele Club provides a forum for ukulele musicians to play and sing together.
Founded March 3, 2012, the Club is currently led by Phil Vernon, one of the original members. The club plays at local venues such as libraries and retirement facilities and during events such as Bix 7, Firecracker Run, Microbrew Mile and QC Marathon, the Beaux Arts Fair and the Festival of Trees.
The club is open to anyone interested in playing ukulele, and there are no fees or registration, the Club said in a press release. Meetings were held the first and third Saturdays of each month at 1 p.m. at West Music, 4304 44th Ave, in Moline before pandemic restrictions were enacted, and the Club hopes to return to that schedule.
The Club goes beyond Tiny Tim and Don Ho to play a variety of music on ukuleles, the Club said. Adapting the performances to the audience, the Club plays folk tunes and classic rock music.
