CLINTON — The COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates have turned many seamstresses into life savers.
Lori Kennedy of Clinton has been making masks for about 2 1/2 weeks, she said Monday. "It helps me channel my fear of the virus into a good cause."
Kennedy started making masks for herself and her family, "And then it was just posted on Facebook, and I've been making them ever since."
Kennedy has made almost 600 masks for both adults and children. People call, tell Kennedy what they want, and she creates the masks. "People just come to my house and pick them up. I put them out by my mailbox with their names on them.
"There's no actual person-to-person contact."
Kennedy doesn't charge for the masks, but some people are giving donations for them. Kennedy uses some of the money to buy supplies to make more masks, but most of it goes to Clinton's Parkinson's support group, which Kennedy facilitates.
Kennedy has Parkinson's, she said, but she's been able to sew masks despite the disease. "I do very well. My doctor in Iowa City ... mentioned that it's a good mind activity as well as [helping with] motor skills.
"I'm definitely doing well with it, and it's kept me busy," Kennedy said.
"I just felt there was a need, and I was willing to help people, and people have …. been so generous donating to the support group."
Kennedy is making three-pleated masks with three layers of fabric and elastic. The pattern came from MercyOne Clinton, she said.
"I was very fortunate that I had a stash of elastic at my house.
"I'm a seamstress by heart," Kennedy said. She made her daughters' prom dresses, and, after she retired from her position as reading specialist at Morrison, Illinois schools, she began quilting, learning the art from Heartland Cottons in DeWitt.
"That was one of my bucket list items."
Kennedy is using some of her quilting fabrics to make the masks. "There's just such a need out there that I just sit here all day, sewing."
Kennedy has donated masks to Bickford senior living in Clinton, to MercyOne and to Park Vista Retirement Living in Camanche. She's mailed masks to Illinois and Michigan and to Denison and Iowa City, Iowa.
"I just got done making 18 Hawkeye masks."
Anyone who wants one of Kennedy's masks should contact her via Facebook.
Marty Fisher of Clinton has been making masks about three weeks, she said, "since the hysteria started." Her two brothers had health problems that put them at risk for COVID-19.
"My oldest brother died on Palm Sunday. My only other sibling had lung cancer surgery the next morning." Fisher began making masks about two weeks before that.
"I made a mask for the brother that was going in for lung surgery," Fisher said Monday. The other was homebound, using oxygen, and couldn't wear a mask.
Neighbors, friends and relatives found out that Fisher was making masks and began requesting them from her.
Fisher has an aunt in a nursing home in Prophetstown, Illinois, and she sent several masks to the director of nursing there.
Fisher viewed a couple of patterns for masks online, and made sketches of them, she said. She's made more than 100 masks, some with filters and some without.
Fisher wanted to give the masks away, but she heard that some people are taking free masks and selling them, so now she charges for some of the masks. "The person who's making them should be making the money," Fisher said, not the people who are collecting free masks.
"It's not that you want the money. You're trying to do a good thing," Fisher said.
"I've been a seamstress all my life. I'm a material freak, and I quilt." Fisher had fabric on hand. She uses "a real tight cotton" as medical personnel recommend, she said. She uses wire rather than elastic to shape the masks.
"My dining room is now my sewing room. We're eating on TV trays."
"I would really, really like to make sure the shut-ins have them," Fisher said, so they don't contract the virus from people delivering meals to them.
