FULTON, ILL. — The River Cities Quilters Guild will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Cheryl Lennox of Illinois, who is an art quilter and creates functional quilts. She even grows her own Indigo using it to custom dye fabric to enhance her creative fiber arts. Her presentation will include a trunk show featuring a variety of techniques.
Sanitation and social distancing will be in place at the meeting.
For more information, contact Regina Dahl at jrdahl2@mchsi.com.
