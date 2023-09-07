"Quilting by the River” quilt show sponsored by the River Cities Quilt Guild will be Sept. 22 & 23 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, ILL. There will be over 100 entries at the quilt show along with a boutique, area vendors, bed turning program and professional quilt appraiser, Janette Dwyer. The bed turning program will feature the quilts of local quilter Carol Onken. The raffle quilt pictured here was made by, sitting from left, Lavonne Huizenga and Christine Nichols and standing from left, are Sandy Shetler, Becky Koster, Nancy Hook and Deb Christopher. Raffle tickets are available from guild members or available at the show. Admission is $5.
'Quilting by the River' set for Sept. 22 & 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Herald Staff Report
