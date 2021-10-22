CLINTON — Raymond Dellit and Leo Clark, residents of Sarah Harding Home, accepted Quilts of Valor on Thursday for their military service.
Dellit served with the U.S. Navy during World War II, and Clark was an Airman First Class with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Joani Oberfoell and Karen McDermott of the Breezy Ridge Quilters presented quilts to the men to thank them for their service to their country.
Quilts of Valor are not charity quilts, said Cyndy Billmeyer, Iowa State Coordinator of Quilts of Valor Foundation. Nor are they blankets. All of the quilts are labeled and recorded for a specific veteran.
"It cannot be bought, and it should never be sold," Billmeyer said. It is the quilters' equivalent to the Purple Heart.
Family and friends of the recipients gathered at Sarah Harding to share the honor with Dellit and Clark.
