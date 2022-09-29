CLINTON — The River Arts Center is exhibiting embellished quilts created by Cheryl Lennox of Erie, Illinois.
Her work will be on display through Nov. 12 with a reception on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. to which the public is invited. The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
“I’ve been sewing and creating for as long as I can remember," she said. "My mother threaded needles for me and encouraged stitching before I could read. There was always fabric and art supplies around to play with.
"My first quilt was a 4-H project that my grandmother helped me with. With the basic skills under my belt, I was off and running. Years of traditional quilting gave me a good beginning and much experience. In 2006, I was at my first quilt show that featured art quilts. I was immediately hooked! I loved the idea of expressing myself as an artist using fabric. As the years have gone by, stitching and beadwork found their place on my quilts.
"Formal studies at Western Illinois University included fabric surface design, weaving, and art basics. Although I wasn’t an art major, I filled my schedule with as many art classes as I could fit in."
Her career path kept her in marketing, with the last 17 years at the Cordova Library working with programing and marketing.
"After retirement my days are now filled with art, gardening, travel, and as many creative things I can possibly fit into my calendar," she said. "I still teach workshops at the library in basic dyeing and surface design. In 2021 I was excited to publish my first book, #morningtea. This book is a collection of my art and random thoughts all pulled together in an 'eye candy' format. #morningtea will be available for purchase at the October 9th reception."
Her fiber art has evolved from years of sewing and traditional quilting methods to a form of self expression using skills learned over a lifetime of creative exploration.
"Adding layers of fabrics, stitching, and baubles satisfies my desire to create a statement while continuing to explore the basics of sewing," she said.
She now finds herself working with hand-dyed fabrics and threads to further make her art her own.
