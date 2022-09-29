The River Arts Center is exhibiting embellished quilts created by Cheryl Lennox of Erie, Illinois. Her work will be on display through Nov. 12 with a reception on Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. to which the public is invited. The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Jenna Blount/Clinton Herald