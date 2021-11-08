CLINTON — Joseph Raaymakers will serve as the next Clinton County Director of Veterans Affairs after the Board of Supervisors approved Raaymakers' appointment to the position Monday.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve the hiring resolution. The recommendation to hire Raaymakers came from the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Commission, the resolution states.
The position is a full-time exempt position. He will receive three weeks of vacation available upon hire, according to the resolution. The planned start date is Nov. 22.
Raaymakers will succeed Ed Staszewski, who died in September. Staszewski had served in the county veterans affairs office since 1998. The county Human Resources Department sent out a posting of the job position in September, according to meeting minutes from the Sept. 27 board meeting.
