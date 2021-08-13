WASHINGTON—Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, the nation’s largest trails organization, announced the induction of the Raccoon River Valley Trail into its Rail-Trail Hall of Fame this week.
The trail secured a record-breaking number of public votes during the annual contest.
Since opening in 1989, the trail has been a vital tourist attraction and has been embraced as an asset for health, wellness and connections among the region and state, the Conservancy said in a press release.
This 89-mile path—offering views of woodlands, prairies, public art and a unique lighted bridge—connects rural communities to larger cities, including Jefferson, Des Moines and Perry.
Plans are in the works to eventually connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail to the world-famous High Trestle Trail, the Conservancy said.The trail is also an important segment of the cross-country Great American Rail-Trail, a flagship project of RTC that will connect Washington, D.C., and Washington State across 3,700 miles of trail.
The Rail-Trail Hall of Fame inductee is selected during a public vote each year. More than 38,000 votes were cast in the 2021 Rail-Trail Hall of Fame contest, marking a record-breaking number of votes overall for the nationwide event.
The Raccoon River Valley Trail was nominated along with Delaware’s Georgetown–Lewes Trail and Junction & Breakwater Trail, and New Hampshire’s Northern Rail Trail, securing 42% of the vote.
Hall of Fame trails are an elite group recognized for outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance and community value. Learn more about the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame at railstotrails.org/halloffame.
The Raccoon River Valley Trail, the longest and oldest paved loop trail in the nation, was developed using the former right-of-way of a railroad built in the 1870s. Great stretches of farmland that greeted railroad passengers in the 19th and 20th centuries are still visible today along with a canopy of trees that provide great aesthetics, wind breaks and cooling temperatures for summer users.
More than 350,000 people use the trail annually, bringing economic opportunities and vitality to the 14 communities that dot the trail, much like the railroad did 150 years ago.
Learn more about the trail at raccoonrivervalleytrail.org.
