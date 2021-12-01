CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled next week for a Clinton man facing a felony drug charge.
Matthew W. Radenslaben, 38, 370 22nd Place, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony. Attorney Scott J. Nelson was appointed to represent Radenslaben. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 7:31 a.m. Nov. 29, an officer was dispatched to a residence for a medical call. Upon arrival, the officer saw the ambulance crew trying to revive Radenslaben. A woman said she left Radenslaben in her bedroom. When she returned, she found Radenslaben slumped over between her bed and a desk. The woman called 911. The woman said she thought he took heroin. An officer took photos of syringes and hypodermic needles that were located in the bedroom.
The affidavit states Radenslaben was transported by ambulance to the hospital. After seeing a warrant for Radenslaben, officers went to the hospital to arrest him. The officer told hospital security to call the police when the hospital was ready to release Radenslaben. The officer later received a call they were going to release Radenslaben. The officer searched Radenslaben's clothes upon arresting him. During the search, a plastic bag containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine fell from a sweatshirt to the floor, according to court documents.
The gross weight of the suspected methamphetamine was 5.44 grams, the affidavit says.
