CLINTON — When COVID shutdowns destroyed traditional fundraising opportunities for a Minnesota non-profit organization, its executive director responded with a dangerous and eye-opening solo journey down the Mississippi River.
Erich Mische stopped in Clinton on his way down the river, and he’ll be back Sept. 9 to promote the published tales of the adventure.
“Hope on the River: An Unlikely Captain’s 1700-Mile Mississippi River Journey On A Leaky Raft To Save His Non-Profit” is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kobo.
“A global pandemic, a leaky raft, and a captain completely unqualified to navigate the Mighty Mississippi — What could possibly go wrong?” asks the blurb on Amazon.
“Afraid of the dark, scared of wild animals, and with no actual mariner skills, Erich Mische traveled nearly 1,700 miles through ten states for two months on a leaky pontoon with a garden shed on top to save the nonprofit organization he leads, Spare Key, in the middle of the Covid-19 global pandemic.”
Mische is executive director Spare Key, a Minnesota-based organization that helps families in medical crisis all over the US with financial assistance. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Mische to look for creative ways to stay afloat.
Mische decided to build a raft and motor down the Mississippi to raise awareness and money for Spare Key. With the help of family and friends, he built a craft and launched from St. Paul, Minnesota Aug. 27, 2020.
Mische reached Clinton Sept. 15, or Chapter 12 of “Hope on the River.”
“As I faced the waves, I reminded myself that I would soon be meeting a woman named Jean LaShelle, the manager of the Clinton Marina. Jean had reached out to me with an offer to stay at their marina, and for the past several days we had been communicating about my location and when I anticipated getting to Clinton.”
Mische says of LaShelle, “She has a quick smile, a big laugh and a warm heart.”
The book tour will kick-off at City House in St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday, Aug. 27 from 4-7 p.m., with special guest United States Senator Norm Coleman, who will read his Foreword from the book.
Mische will return to Clinton Thursday, Sept.9, to promote the book. The time and place are yet to be decided.
All profits from the sale of the book will go directly to Spare Key to help support its www.HelpMeBounce.org platform.
