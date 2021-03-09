DES MOINES — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will host its 48th annual ride from July 25 to 31, RAGBRAI officials announced Tuesday.
"Our towns and host communities have been instrumental in getting us to today,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a press release Tuesday. “We have five months of planning still and together we'll finally have the 48th RAGBRAI. We couldn't be more excited to work with them to bring this great Iowa tradition back in July.”
RAGBRAI officials, who had to cancel last year's ride because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said they are committed to hosting a safe and healthy ride in 2021. RAGBRAI will release a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation strategy, already in development, that all communities, volunteers, vendors, and partners will adopt for this year’s ride, the press release stated.
The 2021 route starts in Le Mars with overnight stops in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, and DeWitt before ending in Clinton. Sac City and DeWitt will host riders overnight for the first time in RAGBRAI’s history. The route is 426 miles long with 11,481 feet of climb, making it the 16th flattest in the ride’s history.
Registration for RAGBRAI XLVIII is open at RAGBRAI.com/registration until April 1 for week-long rider and non-rider registration. Day pass registration is open until June 1. Refund requests must be submitted to info@ragbrai.com by April 1 to be honored. No refunds will be given after that date.
