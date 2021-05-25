DEWITT – Two DeWitt business owners expressed their concerns regarding RAGBRAI-related road closures.
Jennifer Walker and Patti Trenkamp of Scott Drug Pharmacy said closing Sixth Avenue and possibly Seventh Street, which runs alongside their business, could hinder access to their building.
“My concern is ultimately our older generation,” Trenkamp said at the May 17 council meeting.
Trenkamp said spreading the word about the closure might be difficult due to their older customers’ lack of social media presence.
“I am also concerned for my out-of-towners from McCausland or Wheatland,” Trenkamp said. “People who might be oblivious to things going on in DeWitt. They come into town and see all the streets blocked off, and then I have an 85-year-old parking down the street and having to walk up the street ... to get their medication.”
Walker proposed keeping one of the store’s parking lot entrances open for those who need it. They also asked if RAGBRAI organizers could limit the number of vendors parked in front of their building, a request city officials balked at.
“One of our issues is ... we need to make a bunch of money to pay for (hosting) RAGBRAI,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. “And I don’t know what this right number (of vendors) is. We haven’t gone to the council to request the actual (road) closure yet, but it is almost time.”
Sixth Avenue is expected to be closed the evening of Thursday, July 29; all day Friday, July 30; and the morning of Saturday, July 31, to account for 15,000-20,000 bicycles occupying downtown DeWitt. The number of blocks that will be closed has yet to be decided. Lindner expected a decision on that in June.
Walker and Trenkamp, as well as Lindner, said they would work on a compromise, and the issue would be discussed again at a future council meeting.
Council closes book on library work
The DeWitt City Council on May 17 accepted the certificate of completion for the DeWitt Community Library renovation and expansion.
The certificate signals the end of the multi-year project that enlarged the building’s footprint and bolstered the facility’s technology, children and teen offerings.
Documentation provided by the city says the final contract with Precision Builders, of Bettendorf, for the building’s construction was $4,564,721.01, slightly more than the original estimation of $4,503,322.
Pickleball grant
The DeWitt Pickleball Club has submitted a grant application to Kubota requesting $100,000 to help pay for the construction of six pickleball courts.
The Kubota Hometown Proud Grant is aimed at community revitalization projects and includes parks, playgrounds, baseball fields, and community arenas, the application said. Kubota will select five finalists and the public will have a chance to vote for the winner of the grant online; details on how to do that will be announced later.
“When we get to that point let us know so we can try to generate as much support and votes as we can,” Lindner said.
The club hopes to construct six courts somewhere in DeWitt — it recently presented a possible location along Humeston Road north of the Sho-Manor apartment complex.
Lindner said city officials were exploring alternative sites.
“We are going to do some due diligence on that site and propose an alternative to the council before it is decided which one will be best in the end,” Lindner said.
Officials examined a possible location in Westbrook Park that Lindner said comes with the benefits of already being attached to city utilities.
“This one has some challenges, but it is in a park, has parking, and has water,” he said. “But some improvements would have to be made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.