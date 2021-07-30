LOST NATION — When the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa reached Clinton County on Friday morning, the population of the small town of Lost Nation exploded from 446 to several thousand.
A mass of human beings and bicycles crowded the main route through town from curb to curb Friday morning. Riders climbed off their rides for drinks, ice cream, watermelon and a rest, maneuvering through a maze of machine and mankind.
A skinny Santa Claus posed for a photo and then pointed out the aliens walking their bikes through town. The green-skinned bipeds said they were from Minnesota and Texas, though one would have thought they had come from much farther away.
With temperatures in the 60s, riders skipped the cooling spray of water on the corner. They filled their water bottles, slipped back onto their seats and headed down the road toward Toronto.
Chad Ferris and What’s the Dill-yo! of Missouri Valley were set up on the road near Clint Bennett’s farm, selling pickles and pickle juice to riders. It helps with leg cramps, Ferris said.
Rider Anna Abrams said it also helps the body absorb water faster. Abrams is known as the woman with the broken arm. Sporting an orange cast, Abrams fell off her bike a couple of weeks before RAGBRAI, breaking her elbow. She’s easily recognized, she said.
Ferris, with Amanda Nourse, has been following RAGBRAI all week and will set up about seven miles out of DeWitt Saturday morning.
Nearby, Bennett, his daughter Corynn Henry and grandson Bennett Henry of Charlotte, waved at riders as they sped by.
Closer to Calamus, Amanda Knight’s daycare children sat by the road yelling “Welcome to Calamus” as riders passed.
“We didn’t expect it to be this early,” Knight said around 9:30 a.m. The seven children at County Kinder Care, a rural home surrounded by corn, saw the riders through the window and loudly informed their care giver that the bicyclists had arrived.
Chairs, strollers and a blanket provided front-row seats for the children and several kittens.
Brewer Family Farms of Dallas Center workers were ready with breakfast brats, beef hot dogs and bacon burgers to complement the beverages offered by Backpocket Brewing of Coralville.
Backpocket operates an Iowa Craft Brew Tent along the RAGBRAI route, moving each day in advance of the cyclists.
Terrence Roach of Los Angeles found the wayside beer stop Friday morning. It’s his first RAGBRAI. “It’s always been on my bucket list,” said Roach. He turned 50 in 2020 and decided to celebrate by biking across Iowa.
That didn’t happen. COVID did. So Roach is celebrating his 51st birthday with RAGBRAI 2021 instead.
Prior to moving to LA about 25 years ago, Roach lived in Missouri. The University of Missouri graduate wore a Mizzou jersey Friday.
Jim Allen of Duluth took a break from Friday’s headwinds and crosswinds at the Brew Tent site. He left Anamosa about 5:30 a.m., he said.
In Calamus, Tammy Pollack of Cincinnati bought a bottle of water from Chance and Chase DeHoet at a four-way stop. The DeHoet boys sold water in front of their mother’s shop, Little Bit Signs and Designs.
Well before noon, riders were in DeWitt setting up tents. At the campsite of the Pork Belly Ventures, Clinton County 4-H clubs set up a petting zoo. Children were prepared to talk about their pony, chickens and ducks.
Equine Fever and Orange Future Leaders 4-H clubs provided a John Deere tractor and stalks of corn for photo props, and stocked food for riders, all for a donation to the clubs.
Organizers thought the donation system would be easier for the children to handle, said Robin Krogman. Pork Belly requested that the 4-H clubs offer milk, cheese sticks, hummus wraps, bananas and pickles, she said.
Baked goods added a little sugar to the riders’ diets.
Charles Lechner of Charlotte, North Carolina set up a hammock by his tent. One of the early arrivals to DeWitt, Lechner and his companions had a few hours to relax before entertainment began downtown at 5:30 p.m.
Next stop: Clinton.
