CLINTON — Hosting the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa next week requires coordination of agencies and volunteers throughout Clinton County.
Vehicles will roll into Clinton on Friday as riders stash their gear and load up their bikes. Cyclists will catch charter buses Saturday to the start location in Le Mars. They’ll return to Clinton County on Friday, and Saturday, July 30 and 31, to end the ride.
The event will bring up to 15,000 bike riders and thousands more in support staff to Clinton.
“We are basically responsible for medical,” said Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson this week. “We’ll be staffing with six extra people.”
The fire department will have a joint command center with the police department on the riverfront as RAGBRAI ends Saturday, July 31 at the Mississippi River, Atkinson said.
A first-aid tent there will treat cuts, scrapes, blisters, accident injuries and heat-related health issues. Another first-aid station, in cooperation with MercyOne, will be set up at the Medication Assisted Treatment clinic on Main Avenue, Atkinson said.
“The biggest thing is all the planning,” said Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt. He’s attended many planning meetings with many communities throughout the county.
Lost Nation, Charlotte and Goose Lake have planned events for riders. Goose Lake is a meet-up town where some riders will hook up with their support groups, Greenwalt said.
“It’s very time consuming,” Greenwalt said, but planning is what it takes to get 15,000 cyclists safely through Clinton County.
Keeping them safe is only part of the plan, Greenwalt said. Organizers are trying to create an atmosphere that will encourage riders to patronize local businesses.
“We want these 15,000 plus bicyclists to stay in our community,” Greenwalt said.
Traffic control outside towns falls to Clinton County sheriff’s deputies, Greenwalt said. Riders will travel 31.6 miles of Clinton County roads from DeWitt, through Charlotte and Goose Lake on July 31.
The sheriff’s department will have staff and resources available to keep riders safe among car traffic. “It’s a big group effort,” Greenwalt said. County roads don’t close for RAGBRAI, but deputies, state troopers and volunteers will direct traffic where needed to keep it moving safely.
“There are a few small streets in DeWitt that are going to be closed,” Greenwalt said, and Clinton will limit traffic in places. “For the most part, we’re just going to be controlling traffic,” Greenwalt said.
“I would encourage the motoring public, if at all possible, to avoid Highway 136 on Saturday, [July 31],” said Greenwalt. With 15,000 bicycles on Highway 136, it will be very hard to take a vehicle there, he said.
Drivers should be aware that cyclists are on the road in large numbers and should be more aware and adjust their speed. Many cyclists will be on the road by 6 a.m., and the last will probably arrive in Clinton by 4 p.m. Greenwalt suggested that locals find a different route of travel that day.
The county hosts RAGBRAI only every few years, said Greenwalt. Avoiding the route for one day is a small price to pay for the economic benefit, he said.
No one gets a vacation the day RAGBRAI comes to town, Greenwalt said. “For that day, it’s pretty much all hands on deck.” Detectives and administration staff will be reassigned for the day.
“I’ve been happy to be a part of it. I think everybody’s looking forward to the bicyclists coming to our communities,” said Greenwalt. He hopes Clinton County leaves a good impression so bicyclists will want to return.
“We, as a committee, picked the safest route into town that covers both the Lyons business district and the river front,” said Clinton Police Capt. Joe Raaymakers.
Police will detour traffic away from the 200 block of Main Avenue from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, but most streets will remain open, Raaymakers said.
Police will have traffic control points to direct traffic across busy streets and some side streets will have unmanned barricades, but local traffic will be unaffected.
“You can get to your house,” said Raaymakers. He advises people to drive slowly and to avoid the RAGBRAI route July 31 if possible.
RAGBRAI riders will enter Clinton from the west on Iowa 136 and will follow Main Avenue across North Third Street to Pershing Boulevard. Cyclists will turn toward the river at Ninth Avenue North and dip their bike tires in the Mississippi at the Clinton Marina boat ramp.
Clinton police will have roving patrols watching vehicles in long-term parking all next week. They’ll supplement their staff with local volunteers, Raaymakers said.
“Pretty much everyone who’s not working the street will be on traffic control points or in relief of traffic control,” said Raaymakers. He expects officers to be available more for accidents than for enforcement issues, he said.
Nearly every city department has been contacted by the Clinton RAGBRAI Committee, said committee member and City Councilman Gregg Obren.
The sewer department has to plan for the thousands of recreational vehicles requiring sewage dumps while in town. It has to be ready for the extra volume from additional showers at the long-term parking site, Prince of Peace Catholic School, the municipal pool, the YWCA and other sites throughout the city, said Obren.
The Municipal Transit Administration is preparing for extra bus passengers. It will provide free shuttle service Friday and Saturday and Saturday, July 31 not for RAGBRAI participants only, but for locals too, Obren said.
“Parks and Rec is heavily involved with what’s going on at Riverview Park,” said Obren. The city street department will sweep and patch the streets RAGBRAI riders will follow.
Zane Pennock, assistant city engineer, is mapping parking, ATMs, gas stations, restaurants and other locations in Clinton for RAGBRAI visitors. “He’s really proficient in GIS mapping,” Obren said.
The LumberKings will open their gates to sell concessions, and eight other vendors will sell barbecue, ice cream and other refreshments at Riverview Park, Obren said. The Jaycees have planned a beer garden.
The American Legion will monitor the VIP parking area next week and will have roving patrols covering long-term parking in Liberty Square.
Vehicles won’t be allowed on Riverview Drive most of July 31 except through the Sixth Avenue North entrance for access to boats or to the Candlelight Inn, Obren said.
RAGBRAI activities will conclude in time for ticket holders of “Church Basement Ladies” to reach the Showboat, on Riverview Drive, by 7:30 p.m.
The RAGBRAI committee has spent a lot of time organizing routes into, out of and around town so riders have no trouble getting where they need to go, Obren said.
The committee knows most riders will dip their tires and leave town. “We’re hoping to impress them so much that they want to come back,” Obren said.
“It’s not just the city,” Obren said. “It’s been a team effort. ... Everybody has been helping out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.