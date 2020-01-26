CLINTON — From the Missouri to the Mississippi, thousands of cyclists ride river to river across Iowa every July in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. In 2020, RAGBRAI riders will meet the Mississippi in Clinton.
The announcement came Saturday night at the RAGBRAI Route Announcement Party in the Community Choice Credit Ballroom in Des Moines.
RAGBRAI’s 2020 route will wind through north-central Iowa from July 19 to 25. Riders will begin in Le Mars and make overnight stops in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and Maquoketa before dipping their tires in the Mississippi in Clinton to end the tour.
The 48th RAGBRAI will be the sixth shortest in ride history but ranks 29th for most feet of climb. A total of 420.3 miles, the 2020 route contains 12,306 feet of rise, prompting RAGBRAI planners to suggest that riders plan their training with Iowa hills in mind.
This year’s ride is dedicated to Jim “Greenie” Green, a former ride director who died in June after suffering a stroke two years earlier. As director, Green instituted safety regulations and curtailed the ride’s frat-party feel in favor of a more family friendly atmosphere.
Green also created Dream Team, a program offering disadvantaged youth a chance to participate in RAGBRAI for free. If Dream Team members complete training rides, make good grades and finish their river-to-river journey, they receive new bikes.
RAGBRAI donated $10,000 to the program in Green’s honor Saturday night, ensuring that 10 young people will have a chance to experience RAGBRAI this year, according to Anne Lawrie, RAGBRAI’s senior marketing director.
While none of this year’s overnight stops are new to RAGBRAI, the route features four towns — Le Mars, Maquoketa, Iowa Falls and Waterloo — that haven’t hosted RAGBRAI in at least a decade. It was 2012 when Clinton was last chosen as the ride’s end point.
Day one is a ride of 60 miles with a climb of 2,373 feet from Le Mars to Storm Lake and will feature an optional gravel loop and the Mile of Silence, during which boomboxes are quieted and conversations cease in remembrance of bicyclists killed while riding.
Le Mars, population 9,996, is hosting for the second time, having previously kicked off the ride in 2005. Home of Blue Bunny dairy, Le Mars claims to produce more ice cream from a single company than any other city in the world.
Storm Lake, population 10,458, will host RAGBRAI riders over night for a seventh time, most recently in 2015. Storm Lake, home to Buena Vista University, is known for boating, fishing and water fun, but it has ties to winter as well. Santa’s Castle features one of the country’s largest displays of antique Christmas knick-knacks.
The 72.6 miles from Storm Lake to Fort Dodge, population 24,098, has a climb of 1,153 feet. Fort Dodge has been an overnight RAGBRAI stop five times, between 1973 and 2015. The town features a 19th-century Fort Museum and Frontier Village where visitors can see a replica of the Cardiff Giant, a sculpture of a 10-foot-tall man made from gypsum mined in the area.
On Tuesday, July 21, riders will bike 51.9 miles to Iowa Falls, population 5,036. The rise for the route is 854 feet.
RAGBRAI has stopped in Iowa Falls three time previously, but not since 2004. The town is home to Calkins Nature Area, with a natural history museum known for its Native American artifacts collection, and the Rock Run Creek Trial & Bridge, which allows visitors hike over its eponymous waterway.
Wednesday’s route is 72 miles to the town of Waterloo. The climb is nearly 2,000 feet. RAGBRAI has not visited the town of 67,798 since 2010.
The most difficult day, according to RAGBRAI officials, will be the fifth, which takes bicyclists on an 85-mile, 3,078-feet-of-climb trek from Waterloo to Anamosa.
That day will also include the Karras Loop, an additional route that pushes Thursday’s total mileage over 100, allowing energetic cyclists to claim a century ride before RAGBRAI’s end. The Loop is named for Karras, the 90-year-old co-founder of the ride, who is normally camped out for selfies and autographs halfway through the loop.
Technically outside Anamosa, the famous Hula Hoop Tree is weird enough to warrant a side trip for many RAGBRAI riders. Starting in 2015, hula hoops began appearing on the branches of a leafless tree in Jones County. Today the tree is filled with hundreds of the toys.
The last two days, taking riders into Maquoketa and Clinton, will be comparatively easy, organizers said, with only 43 miles and 1,650 feet of climb into Maquoketa and 35 miles and 1,260 feet of climb into Clinton.
Riders can visit Maquoketa Caves State Park, which features a natural bridge above Raccoon Creek, and Balanced Rock, a 17-ton boulder perched on the end of another formation.
Riders will roll into Clinton on Saturday, July 25. Clinton previously welcomed RAGBRAI cyclists in 1978, 1985, 1994, 2004 and 2012.
More than 200 towns sought placement on the RAGBRAI 2020 route. The selection committee chose a mix of populous cities and smaller, more rural communities such as Iowa Falls, Anamosa and Maquoketa.
Last year’s route stayed in the southern half of the state and featured an unprecedented Mississippi River double dip when riders camped in the old port towns of Burlington on Day 6 and Keokuk on Day 7.
In 2018, the route hugged the U.S. 30 corridor in central Iowa after going to the extreme south of the state in 2016 and to the extreme north in 2017.
In 2015, the route retraced its 1973 origins from Sioux City to Davenport. Two stops on this year’s route, Storm Lake and Fort Dodge, were also on that original 1973 journey.
About 20,000 registered riders, with participants hailing from all 50 states and a host of international locations, take part in RAGBRAI each year, organizers say.
