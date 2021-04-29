Officials with the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa and CGA Consultants have partnered together to provide mapping and GIS services to thousands of cyclists that are expected to participate in RAGBRAI this summer.
RAGBRAI organizers sought to improve mapping for the participants and make them more consistent and adaptable to things like a portable LED display at the information booth, on the event web pages, and the RAGBRAI mobile app. They have contracted with CGA and deemed them the “Official GIS Sponsor” to provide the work needed to make these maps as accurate as possible using the latest technology and efficiencies.
“GIS can enhance a participant’s experience at an event like RAGBRAI by simply integrating a few mapping features,” said Micah Cutler, GIS Director at CGA. “We want to provide information to the cyclists in the most user-friendly ways so that they can easily access medical resources, general information, and other items.”
