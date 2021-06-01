CLINTON — The deadline has been extended for those who wish to turn in a vendor application to set up in Clinton during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
Per a press release sent out March 31, the Clinton City Clerk’s office began accepting applications for RAGBRAI commercial food booths and commercial non-food booths starting at 8 a.m. April 1. Applications were due by 4:30 p.m. May 28.
The deadline for application submission has been extended and applications will now be accepted until 4:30 p.m. June 30.
Applicants must complete an application form, pay the required $500 fee, submit proof of insurance, and submit proof of state food licensing (if a food vendor).
A maximum of nine RAGBRAI commercial food booths will be permitted on a first-applied, first-approved basis. There is no limit to the number of RAGBRAI commercial non-food booths. Booth location will be chosen by the official Clinton RAGBRAI Committee.
RAGBRAI riders will end the annual ride in Clinton on July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.