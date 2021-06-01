blue logo

CLINTON — The deadline has been extended for those who wish to turn in a vendor application to set up in Clinton during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

Per a press release sent out March 31, the Clinton City Clerk’s office began accepting applications for RAGBRAI commercial food booths and commercial non-food booths starting at 8 a.m. April 1. Applications were due by 4:30 p.m. May 28.

The deadline for application submission has been extended and applications will now be accepted until 4:30 p.m. June 30.

Applicants must complete an application form, pay the required $500 fee, submit proof of insurance, and submit proof of state food licensing (if a food vendor).

A maximum of nine RAGBRAI commercial food booths will be permitted on a first-applied, first-approved basis. There is no limit to the number of RAGBRAI commercial non-food booths. Booth location will be chosen by the official Clinton RAGBRAI Committee.

RAGBRAI riders will end the annual ride in Clinton on July 31.

