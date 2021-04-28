DEWITT — When Carla Baxter was asked to serve on the RAGBRAI executive committee, she had a hard time saying no.
“It is for something that I know will benefit our community,” she said. “I also knew I could enlist the help of friends.”
As a member of the organizing committee, Baxter took control of food and vendor responsibilities. With a work history in food service and merchandising, she said the fit was natural.
Baxter and her committee crew were busy this month as organizers and the city finalized vendor rules and applications for DeWitt’s overnight RAGBRAI stay July 30.
For weeks the rules were discussed, and on April 19, the city council approved an ordinance for the RAGBRAI event that includes vendor fees and vendor lot specifications.
Vendors can be both for-profit and nonprofit entities. RAGBRAI is expected to attract between 15,000 and 20,000 people to downtown DeWitt on July 30, and Baxter said opening a vendor booth on one of the downtown streets is a great opportunity not only to earn some cash but also to showcase the town.
“The obvious benefit for a nonprofit is to make money,” she said. “Another benefit, though, is to showcase the wonderful organizations we have here in DeWitt as thousands of people from our state and country ride into town that day.”
Any business or nonprofit interested in becoming a RAGBRAI vendor must apply by June 1. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We have our space mapped out and once the max has been reached, then we will no longer be accepting applications,” Baxter said. “So the best idea is to get your application in early.”
On the application, vendors must include:
• Sales tax permit or federal ID number
• Proof of temporary or transient food service license
• Proof of liability
• Indication of the products or service that will be provided
• Hours of operation
• What form the booth will take (tent, truck, existing facility, etc.)
• The space needed to conduct business
• Electrical service needs
Applications are available at RAGBRAI.com. Hover a cursor over the “XLVIII” tab at the top of the page and click on the DeWitt link, or type ragbrai.com/route-maps/dewitt in the address bar.
Vendors must display an official RAGBRAI vendor permit and comply with state food service and licensing requirements. Organizers say vendors must also “be sensitive to COVID-19 recommendations.”
Vendor fees vary based on the type of vendor and the size of service area needed. They are:
• Nonprofit with a 10-foot-by-20-foot space: $250
• Nonprofit with a 10-foot-by-30-foot space: $300
• Nonprofit with a 10-foot-by-40-foot space: $350
• For-profit with a 10-foot-by-20-foot space: $700
• For-profit with a 10-foot-by-30-foot space: $800
• For-profit with a 10-foot-by-20-foot space: $900
Businesses and nonprofits located in DeWitt’s downtown that wish to expand their services onto the street directly in front of their building will be charged $300 to do so. Use of sidewalk space is free.
DeWitt businesses that sell alcohol can do so outside their brick-and-mortar place of businesses, but they must pay a $750 vendor fee to do so.
All vendors will be included on an official RAGBRAI map and promotional materials. Businesses that are hosting RAGBRAI-related events but are not using a special vendor space in the street can pay $250 to still be included in the promotional materials.
Baxter said vendors can combine their booths and split the costs.
“DeWitt will be very busy that day and you may be surprised at your traffic,” she said.
Vendors are encouraged to consider seating needs. Organizers say demand will be greatest between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Think about how many serving lines you may need or can accommodate,” says literature provided to vendors. “Plan on one food or beverage line per 100 people.”
Vendors are responsible for providing garbage and recycling receptacles, and a $200 clean-up deposit will be returned through the mail after the event if the vendor’s area is left clean.
Organizers encourage vendors who are serving food to provide something unique. Pies, for instance, sell well, and can give riders a unique perspective into DeWitt’s past.
“Part of the appeal of RAGBRAI to its riders is the opportunity to experience hometown favorites and home-baked goods,” Baxter said. “Riders will be likely to seek out these treats over other items.”
Other foods that have sold well in past RAGBRAI rides include barbecue meat, spaghetti with meat, lasagna, grilled chicken, walking tacos, baked potatoes, steak sandwiches, beef and noodles, and Mexican cuisine.
Burgers, brats and hot dogs are not typically well received at overnight stops, organizers say.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
