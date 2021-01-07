DEWITT — DeWitt’s RAGBRAI overnight is seven months away, but extensive behind-the-scenes work has already begun.
The first — and perhaps most vital — task is gathering volunteers to provide both ideas and labor in the months leading up to the event, and on the day of the event.
The DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., along with the city of DeWitt and an executive planning board, is seeking able hands and minds to pitch in and help organize the overnight stop, which will happen unless RAGBRAI organizers cancel the ride due to COVID-19 public health concerns. If that happens, DeWitt will host an overnight in 2022 instead.
Organizers say it will take an “all hands on deck” approach to host the event, which could attract between 15,000 and 20,000 people to DeWitt in one 24-hour span.
An online survey is available on the DCDC’s Facebook page on which people can indicate their interest to volunteer on a number of committees.
Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DCDC, said she posted the survey Dec. 28 and as of Dec. 30 already had hundreds of responses.
“There are (over) a dozen committees and almost all of them are getting interest,” Rheingans said. Some, like the committee in charge of organizing and hosting the beverage garden, have seen more interest than others. Rheingans expects to keep the survey open until the end of January.
“Those committees will have that autonomy to make the decisions on what will happen (at the overnight event),” Rheingans said. “That’s why it’s important to get as many people to sign up as we can.”
Organizers are seeking people willing to serve on the committees, but also who are interested in working uly 30 as the riders arrive and stay for a day of festivities, food and camping.
Each committee also needs at least one chairperson.
The committees in need of volunteers are:
• Beverage Garden Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the implementation of a large area to serve soda, water, and alcohol to RAGBRAI participants. The garden is hosted separate from any private establishments selling drinks. The beverage garden provides a way for the host town to make an income, but comes with moral and legal obligations, according to a handbook provided to the city by RAGBRAI officials. The committee can choose what to serve, where to host the garden, its hours of operation, and many other variables.
• The Budget Committee oversees the handling of money, establishes any vendor fees, and decides what is ultimately done with profits made by hosting the event. The budget committee helps develop budgets for all the other committees. It also works in tandem with the fundraising committee to help cover costs and keep track of donations, both monetary and in-kind.
• The campground committee organizes where riders who choose to sleep outside will do so. It secures land and amenities for the campers. It also provides emergency services to the campgrounds.
• Members of the Communications Committee are responsible for helping both event organizers and riders stay in contact with one another. It ensures there is enough cellular signal to call out and that there is infrastructure in place for volunteers to communicate with two-way radios or cell phones. The committee secures equipment, works with local cell phone service providers, and oversees the development of crisis and weather alert systems in case they become necessary.
• The Electrical Committee identifies power sources and fulfills the needs of vendors, other committees, and riders. RAGBRAI encourages at least one electrician to serve on the electrical committee.
• The Entertainment and Special Events Committee is tasked with providing a mix of entertainment that keeps riders engaged. Entertainment can help ensure riders stay longer and spend more money, especially in the beverage garden, the RAGBRAI handbook said. Committee members book talent, decide when the entertainment starts, where the stages are set up, and advertises the acts ahead of time.
• The Food and Vendor Committee oversees the serving and safety of food and drinks. The committee approves and denies all vendors, including local nonprofits and food trucks that, according to the RAGBRAI handbook, come from all over the state. It also helps determine what foods are served. It sets all vendor fees.
• The Hospitality Committee takes care of getting local residents excited about the prospect of hosting a RAGBRAI overnight. It makes and sells T-shirts, forms groups to help clean up the town ahead of the overnight, decorates the town, and provides ambassadors to help riders navigate all the festivities and amenities. The committee is in charge of creating a lasting and memorable arrival and departure for the riders.
• An unofficial tradition that has developed over the past decades is riders staying in the homes of residents in the host towns. This practice began in 1979 when Rockwell City hosted an overnight stop, but all its campgrounds were flooded. While RAGBRAI does not advertise home stays, word spread over time and it became a tradition. The Housing Committee is in charge of recruiting local residents who wish to house riders in their homes or on their properties, and matches riders with those residents. This committee’s responsibilities hinge on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Housing Committee volunteers are not needed, they will be moved to other areas of need.
• An Information Center Committee will be set up to oversee the development of a handbook that provides all the details riders need to know about DeWitt and the overnight stay in general. Committee members will help disseminate information about DeWitt to the riders by setting up information booths throughout town.
• A Law Enforcement Committee is usually led by the town police chief, county sheriff, or a representative of one of those agencies, the RAGBRAI handbook said. The committee oversees the hiring of additional officers – usually from other towns – to help cover the event. Law enforcement committee members are in charge of helping limit crime during the overnight, but also traffic control, and providing security for the beverage garden and campgrounds. The committee also helps develop the route through town that will be used by rider support vehicles, RVs, and other participants.
• The Medical Committee organizes first-aid stations, coordinates with the RAGBRAI-supplied ambulance service and area hospitals and ensures ample medical supplies are procured.
• The Publicity Committee selects an overall theme and logo to represent DeWitt’s RAGBRAI overnight. It also develops a mission statement. It coordinates with local media affiliates to advertise events, update residents on the planning progress, and solicit more volunteers, if necessary.
• The Public Safety Committee is responsible for making sure the routes through town are well marked and safe. It works closely with the Law Enforcement Committee and develops alternate routes if necessary. It helps control traffic and creates signs to help direct riders and traffic accordingly.
• The Ride Right Committee promotes bike safety. It speaks with residents who live along the route about the hazards associated with clumps of bikes, charts the route, and works with law enforcement to fix any potential hazards. After the riders leave, the committee retrieves all signage from roadways.
• The Showers, Sanitation, and Recycling Committee oversees the procurement of showers and portable toilets and the coordination of waste and recycling collections. It also controls clean up during and after the event.
• The Sponsorship and Fundraising Committee develops ideas to help cover the cost of hosting RAGBRAI, such as selling T-shirts and seeking in-kind donations and participation from local retailers. It will decide where the profits from RAGBRAI go. The RAGBRAI handbook said most towns use the money to help fund a community project.
• A Transportation Committee will be used to coordinate a shuttle service from entertainment areas, to campgrounds, and other areas of interest. The committee also seeks and secures golf carts and develops short-term parking for the many rider-support vehicles.
• The Volunteer Committee sets up strategies to recruit community members to pitch in and help.
• A Web and Social Media Committee creates a website that houses all pertinent information relating to DeWitt’s overnight hosting event. This committee requires at least one person savvy in the development of websites.
Anyone interested in volunteering for any, or multiple, committees can fill out the survey, or contact the DCDC at (563) 659-8500 or email director@dewittiowa.org. More contact information can be found on dewittiowa.org at the “Employment and Volunteer Opportunities” page. Or, contact DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner at City Hall at (563) 659-3811.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
